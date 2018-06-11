Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 captains who will be crucial for their teams

Captains have always been crucial at the World Cup, here are 5 of the most important ones that will feature at Russia 2018.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 23:53 IST
834

Casillas experienced a captain's greatest dream, lifting the World Cup
Casillas experienced a captain's greatest dream, lifting the World Cup

Captains have always been a central part of great World Cup teams and Russia 2018 will be no different. A lot has changed in football since it became a fully professional sport nearly 2 centuries ago. However, the role of the captain has remained as constant as the Northern Star.

Chief cheerleader, on-pitch motivator, first-born in a community of brothers, the captain is usually the man who gives his team an identity.

In the long and often majestic history of the World Cup, great captains have emerged who have led their nations to do magical things on football’s greatest stage.

Examples are legion: Zvonimir Boban leading Croatia to a bronze medal in its first ever World Cup (France 1998) as an independent nation is one for the romantics to cherish. Fans of Argentina’s Albiceleste will forever cherish Daniel El Gran Capitan Passarella (Argentina 1978) and the G.O.A.T himself; Diego Armando Maradona (Mexico 1986).

Russia 2018 promises to be a showpiece tournament where captains will once again be at the centre of everything good that their teams want to do, here are 5 of these super-players who will have a major say in how far their teams go:

#5 John Obi-Mikel (Nigeria)

England v Nigeria -International Friendly
Mikel will be responsible for Nigeria's creative work

It is no exaggeration to say that if John Mikel-Obi does not bring his “A’ game to the World Cup, Nigeria’s chances of escaping from a very difficult looking Group D will plummet from very hard to full on impossible.

The Super Eagles may have qualified handily from a difficult looking World Cup qualifying group (included favourites Algeria and Cameroon) but the team’s performances in friendlies have raised a lot of doubt about the team’s quality.

The Eagles have looked bereft of ideas and have been very disappointing in an attacking sense. The wingers have been terrible in delivering quality; the midfield has looked slow and cumbersome while the attack has been almost non-existent.

Mikel’s ability to shield the ball and prompt attacks with his excellent range of passing will be the key for coach Gernot Rohr’s side which is expected to play a quick counter-attacking style at the World Cup.

He is the only midfielder capable of carrying the ball forward from midfield and his composure and calmness on the ball will be needed for when the team will be under pressure from the opposition’s midfield.

Also Read: The unfancied teams which could cause an upset at Russia 2018

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany Football Spain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads Jorge Sampaoli
Top 5 European teams who will feature in the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 most valuable teams in the tournament
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Squads: 5 Most Experienced World Cup Teams...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Top 5 favourites to win the World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Goalkeepers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 9 Arsenal Players at the tournament
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us