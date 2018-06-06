Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 must-watch group stage fixtures

5 most interesting matches in the group stages of the World Cup.

22kriska
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 15:26 IST
2.01K

After 868 games between 209 teams that spanned more than two years, the 32 titans are ready and waiting to make their mark at the FIFA World Cup 2018, to be held in Russia. With just seven days left for the footballing extravaganza, the excitement levels are increasing exponentially. Thanks to a new pre-draw distribution of teams, the 2018 tournament will be without the long-standing World Cup culture - the 'Group of Death'

In the previous tournaments, qualified teams were divided into four pots, with Pot A holding the top seven teams in the FIFA rankings and the host, and the other three pots divided by federation. That led to the formation of groups that contained two to three powerhouses, like the last time, when three former World Cup champions, England, Italy, and Uruguay, were all drawn into the same group. Of course, it was Costa Rica who managed to best the three in the last edition.

While the new system may mean the draws are fairer than in previous tournaments, it also means not as much group-stage excitement. Yet, there are a few games that one should keep an eye out for, which might turn out to be World Cup classics.

Spain vs. Portugal - June 15

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C)
Spain vs. Portugal

Dubbed as the Iberian derby, this is one of the most fiercely contested games on the international stage. The last time these two sides met in an international tournament was 6 years ago, when Spain beat Portugal, 4-2 on penalties, in the semifinals of Euro 2012 which they went on to win. One of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the tournament is when the reigning Euro 2016 champions take on the former world champions and favorites, Spain on June 15.

While Spain are hailed as favourites, it would be foolish to write off Portugal, who showed the world what they could do in Euro 2016. Limping into the knockouts of the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal ripped through the knockout-stages, eventually beating the hosts France in the finals to record a memorable triumph.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Uruguay Football
World Cup 2018: 5 lesser known youngsters to watch out for
RELATED STORY
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 hidden gems who could shine in Russia
RELATED STORY
Most iconic football stadiums used at World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group A
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser known players who could light up the 2018 World cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 underdogs to cheer for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 dark horses in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Unheralded players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018