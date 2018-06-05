World Cup 2018: 5 pairs of clubmates who will go head-to-head in the group stage

Here are 5 interesting pairs of clubmates who will turn from friends to foes at the World Cup.

Friends to Foes!

The FIFA World Cup season is here and we are only days away from the much-awaited fiesta. It is a period when even non-football fans pull on jerseys and cheer the teams participating in the tournament. It is indeed a celebration.

However, the event has a habit of turning friends into foes and that includes the stars on the pitch. The World Cup only takes place every four years, rest of the period the players represent clubs from all around the world and happen to make international friends. But when the ball kicks off in Russia in few days, all these bonds will be forgotten as it will be a battle to make their countries proud.

Here are 5 pairs of clubmates who will be going up against each other in the group stage ties:

#5 David Silva - Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

David Silva and Bernardo Silva play for Premier League champs Manchester City

No, they are not brothers. In fact, David Silva and Bernardo Silva, who helped Manchester City to clinch the English Premier League title, will be going head-to-head at the World Cup this term.

David has been a key figure in the Spanish national team for quite a while and was also present in the side that won the World Cup in 2010. Even though he is on the wrong side of his 30s, the midfielder along with Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will be pulling the strings for Spain and will be important in deciding the fate of the side in the tournament.

Bernardo, on the other hand, will be going to the World Cup as a part of Portugal's 23-man squad led by 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Unlike David, the 23-year-old is a youngster in terms of games played for country as he made his Portugal senior team only in 2015. However, the player's contributions will be needed for the team in order for them to progress in the competition.

Spain and Portugal, who are placed in group B along with Morocco and Iran, will go against each other on the 15th of June.