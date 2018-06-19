Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for on Matchday 6

A look at 5 players expected to light up the Matchday 6 of the 2018 World Cup

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 14:41 IST
988

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH2-EGY-URU
Is it time we finally got to see Salah play on the biggest stage?

As we head into the final day of the first round fixtures, all groups except Group H have played their first match and will know what they have to do in the next two games they have in hand.

Matchday 6's fixtures will see Colombia face Japan, Poland take on Senegal and finally, the hosts Russia take on Egypt. Group H, touted as the most difficult to predict in this WC, will throw up some interesting matches, while Russia and Egypt battle it out to see who could qualify along with favourites Uruguay.

There are several players in these teams who are capable of turning the game on its head, and here is a look at five of the most promising players.

#5 Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Senegal Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
One of the defenders who are capable of stopping Lewandowski on their own.

Nicknamed "The Wall" for his relentless supremacy in the air and in the ground, the Napoli centre-back is one of the best defenders in the world at the moment. An almost-title-winning season with the Italian side has pushed Koulibaly into the limelight, and he is now on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

Koulibaly could have opted to play for France, and Deschamps was even willing to call him into the French national side, but the defender tied his loyalties to Senegal and has said that he will not regret it.

In the match against Poland, he will come up against Robert Lewandowski - arguably one of the best strikers in world football at the moment - and he will have to give it everything he has got to stop the Polish. Believe me, when Koulibaly gives it his everything, he really goes at it.

His effectiveness in set-pieces will also be important when he pops up on corners to attack, and his goal against Juventus a couple of months back was enough proof that he knows how to hit them.

FIFA WC 2018 Robert Lewandowski Mohamed Salah
