World Cup 2018: 5 points to take away from the final - France 4-2 Croatia

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 655 // 16 Jul 2018, 02:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A night of thrilling action

With the FIFA World Cup concluding in an epic fashion, France has finally won the World Cup after two decades, with the last victory coming in 1998.

In what was a gigantic fight between two nations, Croatia went on to cement their position in history and were arguably the better side despite losing the final.

Goals from Griezmann, Mbappe, Pogba, Perisic, and Mandzukic added thrill and excitement to this 90-minute in-your-face extravaganza.

The match brought the world together as everyone was glued to TV screens, Croatia and France indeed went on to create some crazy memories until the final whistle. These memories will last forever.

While France did win the final, it is the Croatian side that has won all the respect of legions of supporters that have ever seen a football game.

Since this thrilling fist-fight had plenty of drama attached to it, let us dive deep into all the crazy things that happened during the World Cup Final.

Here are the 5 crazy things that happened during the World Cup Final.

#1 The night where a star was born

Kylian freakin' Mbappe

If you did not agree until now, then you were surely being manipulated since the beginning of time that Kylian Mbappe was just an average player having a good time.

The French Youngster has defined a generation by becoming the only youngster on the planet besides Pele, to win the World Cup with such decisiveness on the field.

The 19-year old skipped past the defenders on multiple occasions, rendering them absolutely useless while he was running past them like a flash of light.

Mbappe has emerged as one of the most wanted players on the planet in recent memory, with striking comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo.

The French man proved to be influential for his side, leading the side to their first World Cup in twenty years.

While clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are in desperation for his signature, Kylian Mbappe is turning the world on fire with his eccentric agility and attack.

The World Cup winner went on to win the Young Player of the Tournament and won everyone's respect with his crazy skills. Here's to a magician.