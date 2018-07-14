Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in the final - France vs Croatia

Swagat Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
511   //    14 Jul 2018, 20:41 IST

Enter
Will France win their second World Cup or will Croatia win their maiden title?

The penultimate day has finally arrived, after a month of some wonderful performances and heartbreaks. One among the two teams, France and Croatia is going to be crowned as the World Champions. Whatever the result maybe, European domination over the kingdom of world football is set to continue.

France are no strangers to playing in such high-profile matches, having qualified to play in the final, for the third time in previous six editions of the tournament. However, Croatia is playing for the first time in a World Cup final and could become the first East European country to win the coveted trophy.

The two teams have been tied against each other on five previous occasions, with France winning two of those matches and drawing the rest. It would be a resilient Croatia taking on a French side that is aiming for glory, having won it in 1998.

Here are the five things to watch out for in this high profile-clash.

#1 The rise of wonder boy Kylian Mbappe

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
This has been Kylian Mbappe's World Cup so far

Kylian Mbappe is the name on every football fan's lips. His dazzling displays in Russia have left spectators amazed. He is the second youngest player to play the World Cup this time, at the age of 19 years and six months. But his skills and capabilities betray his age.

From winning the UEFA U-19 Championships in 2016 with France to becoming the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League match, the prodigy has come a long way. He has set the World Cup on fire by scoring some beautiful goals, helping Les Blues topple Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the run-up to the final.

The most expensive teenager in world football is at the brink of glory, that equals him with the Brazilian legend Pele who won the World Cup at the age of 17. He sure has a wonderful future ahead of him and he could very well be France's talisman in the final.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football France Football Luka Modric Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps
World Cup Final 2018: France vs Croatia, 3 key battles to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Croatia vs France
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France vs Croatia Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Key battles to look for in 2018 World Cup Final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia can upset France
RELATED STORY
Four takeaways from the two semi-final matches of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 players for Croatia so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: There is only one contender for the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France will beat Croatia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us