World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in the final - France vs Croatia

Swagat Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 511 // 14 Jul 2018, 20:41 IST

Will France win their second World Cup or will Croatia win their maiden title?

The penultimate day has finally arrived, after a month of some wonderful performances and heartbreaks. One among the two teams, France and Croatia is going to be crowned as the World Champions. Whatever the result maybe, European domination over the kingdom of world football is set to continue.

France are no strangers to playing in such high-profile matches, having qualified to play in the final, for the third time in previous six editions of the tournament. However, Croatia is playing for the first time in a World Cup final and could become the first East European country to win the coveted trophy.

The two teams have been tied against each other on five previous occasions, with France winning two of those matches and drawing the rest. It would be a resilient Croatia taking on a French side that is aiming for glory, having won it in 1998.

Here are the five things to watch out for in this high profile-clash.

#1 The rise of wonder boy Kylian Mbappe

This has been Kylian Mbappe's World Cup so far

Kylian Mbappe is the name on every football fan's lips. His dazzling displays in Russia have left spectators amazed. He is the second youngest player to play the World Cup this time, at the age of 19 years and six months. But his skills and capabilities betray his age.

From winning the UEFA U-19 Championships in 2016 with France to becoming the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League match, the prodigy has come a long way. He has set the World Cup on fire by scoring some beautiful goals, helping Les Blues topple Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the run-up to the final.

The most expensive teenager in world football is at the brink of glory, that equals him with the Brazilian legend Pele who won the World Cup at the age of 17. He sure has a wonderful future ahead of him and he could very well be France's talisman in the final.