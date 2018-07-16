World Cup 2018: 6 Memorable Off-Field Moments

France vs Croatia: Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 World Cup has provided us with countless memories. Who could forget Russia’s thrilling opening 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia? Or Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational performance in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain? What about the embarrassment of Neymar’s playacting throughout the tournament? Or the fairytale of Croatia’s incredible journey to the final? The list goes on and on.

France’s thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final was a fitting end to what has been a breathless tournament. We have discovered that Killian Mbappe may be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s throne, that Luka Modric is one of the most underrated central midfielders in the game today, and that Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ may forever be known as the ultimate ‘what if?’ team.

Away from the on-field action, this World Cup has also given us some unforgettable moments off the pitch. Fans from all 32 nations and beyond embraced this tournament like never before. From the rhythmic sounds and dancing of the African fans to the sheer passion of the Central and South Americans, this has truly been the fans’ World Cup.

Concerns about safety and security prior to the tournament feel like a long distant memory as Russia welcomed and embraced fans from all over the world. There were very few reports of trouble or fighting as opposing fans shared moments of delight and disappointment side by side. In fact, almost all coverage from the tournament was positive as Russians were praised for their hospitality and welcoming attitudes.

With so many different cultures, nationalities, and people congregating across the host cities in Russia, and billions watching the action at home, the last four weeks has thrown up some wonderful personal stories and moments of ecstasy, disappointment, and friendship.

As we sit back, trying to take stock and analyzing what has been a wonderful tournament, let’s look at some of the most memorable off-field moments which has made this World Cup more than just a football tournament.

Panamanian Pride

Panama fans at the World Cup

The small Central American nation achieved something extraordinary when qualifying for their first ever World Cup finals. Pipping the United States right at the death of their qualifying campaign to book their place in Russia, Panamanian pride was bulging as their team took to the field for their first group game against Belgium.

For some, this was too much to take. A video posted by Panama’s national broadcaster showed behind the scenes footage of two Panamanian commentators literally bursting with joy. The footage was taken during the playing of the Panamanian national anthem as the team lined up for their first ever World Cup match. The video quickly spread on social media, endearing the small nation even more to neutral fans and making Panama everyone’s second team.

Wow. Panama commentators reaction off air while they listen for the first time the Panama anthem at the World Cup.

A special mention must also go to the Panamanian support in general throughout their World Cup adventure. A particular highlight occurred during their 6-1 defeat against England during the group stages.

Having fallen 6-0 behind and seemingly on their way to a record World Cup defeat, Panama fans in the stadium continued to sing and support their team. The support was duly rewarded when their side scored and the stadium erupted as if Panama had just been crowned World Champions.

