World Cup 2018: 8 contenders for the Golden Boot

A look at 8 players who will be strong contenders for the Golden Boot during the World Cup in Russia

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player with the most goals at the end of the tournament

The Golden boot (or the Golden Shoe, as it was previously called) is awarded to the player with the most number of goals to his name at the end of the World Cup. The winner in the previous edition was Colombia's James Rodriguez, while Germany's Thomas Muller was the winner in 2010.

This year, there is a lot of competition for the award as several newer players have emerged on the horizon and are in-form before the start of the tournament. The usual suspects like Messi and Ronaldo aside, there are several more players who are capable of winning it.

Here's a look at 8 such players who have a shot at winning the Golden Boot in Russia this year:

#8 Edinson Cavani

Uruguay's Cavani is in red-hot form and can be the surprise winner of the award

The Uruguayan has been in fine form this season and finished the season at PSG with 40 goals to his name.

Partnering with Barcelona's Luis Suarez up front, Cavani has always been stellar for the national team, having scored 42 goals for La Celeste. However, Edinson Cavani is not usually a player you'd expect to see score the most goals in the World Cup, simply because there are better teams out there.

What's different this year? The answer to that would be the group stage - Uruguay are in Group A along with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. None of those teams boasts a stellar defensive record, and Uruguay can be easily expected to top the group with Cavani scoring for fun.