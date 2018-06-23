World Cup 2018: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia; 3 key battles that decided the game

A look at 3 key individual battles that impacted the game, as Belgium blew their way past Tunisia 5-2 in the 2018 World Cup

Shyam Kamal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 19:46 IST

Unstoppable!

If you were wondering why the smaller teams park the bus against the fancier opponents and try to defend instead of attacking in waves, here is your answer. In one of the best games of the World Cup so far, Belgium blew past a wounded Tunisia in their Group G game.

Hazard's penalty in the 6th minute opened the floodgates, and Lukaku scored twice – one with either feet - in the first half to take the game away from Tunisia. Tunisia, probably annoyed that their defensive tactic against England did not yield the necessary effort, where just as attacking as their opponents but only without the end product.

The second half played out in the same manner as the first, with Hazard scoring early on to suck what little air remained with Tunisia, and then Batshuayi finished things off a with a late goal to get the goal he had so badly tried for.

As always there were a few individual battles that went a long way in deciding the final outcome of the game. Here’s a look at 3 of them:

#3 Eden Hazard vs Tunisia

Two goals for the Chelsea man, and a lot of awe for the spectators

Chelsea fans have been swearing upon their mothers that Eden Hazard is the best player in the world on his day (a minimum of top 3), and for too long everyone has called them delusional. To those cynics, this match must have been a harsh wake-up call.

Hazard might have stayed on the field only for 68 minutes, but that was more than enough to show to the world just how good it is if the system plays to his strengths. Antonio Conte, I hope you are reading this.

After a foul at the edge of the box which was rightly awarded as a penalty, Hazard dispatched the resulting penalty in characteristic cool fashion, but the second goal was where it was really at. After a brilliant lob from De Bruyne, Hazard collected it, rounded the keeper and hit it into the open net to finish off a job well done.

4 goals, of which 3 were on target, 5 dribbles past the Tunisian team, 47 touches and 3 key passes were the statistics of his game, but none of that really mattered today. It was just sheer joy from watching someone great at what they do.

Maybe Tunisia could have stopped him if they come out with a strategy similar to the one against England, but it all made up for a great watching. Martinez rightly took him off to save him for England, and if he plays at the same level, it will be over before the English midfielders know what hit them.