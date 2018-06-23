World Cup 2018: Belgium Team vs Tunisia, Predicted XI

Belgium can seal their place in the next round if they start with this XI!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 23 Jun 2018, 13:21 IST 1.47K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FBL-WC-2018-BEL-PRESSER

Day 10 of the World Cup sees Belgium take on Tunisia in the first game. Roberto Martinez's men will be able to seal their place in the next round with a win today.

This will be the 2nd time the two sides meet at the World Cup. They were drawn together in the 2002 edition as well and the meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Overall, this will be the 4th time they clash on the pitch. Both sides have won a game each while the other one was the 1-1 draw at the 2002 World Cup. The draw was the only game Belgium have failed to win against an African opponent at the World Cup.

The most recent meeting between Belgium and Tunisia was a friendly in 2014. The game was held in Brussels and the hosts won it 1-0 thanks to a late winner by Dries Mertens.

While Tunisia are coming into the game after a 2-1 loss to England, Belgium are on an unbeaten run. They have won 5 and drawn 5 of their last 10 games in the World Cup group stages.

Tunisia know that a loss will signal the end of their World Cup campaign while a draw will keep them alive for another week. However, their qualification for the knockout stage will depend on the result of the England v Belgium game and they will have to win vs Panama.

Belgium team news

Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen are still not fully fit to start for Belgium. The two defenders are still recovering from their injuries but are expected to be available vs England.

Everyone else is fit and thus, Roberto Martinez is expected to name the same starting XI today as well. Dedryck Boyata will be at the heart of the defence with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld on either side.

Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Meunier will be the wingbacks with Axel Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne as the midfielders. Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens will continue as the attackers.

Belgium XI and Formation