Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Best XI of players aged 30+

This XI can easily win the World Cup trophy.

Muhammad Saad
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 16:23 IST
3.62K

We all grew up hearing the proverb "Old is Gold", didn't we? Well, it appears that this is the case with a number of footballers too. Some of them age like fine wine!

Despite being in their thirties, a period when most players enter the twilight of their career, these footballers have managed to keep themselves in fine feather.

Now that the final 23-man squads for each side featuring in the upcoming World Cup have been revealed, we get a clear picture of exactly what each side will look like.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the best XI comprising footballers aged more than 30 in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Note: In this article, we will use the standard 4-4-2 formation.

#1 Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer - 32 years old

Enter captio
Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer suffered a broken foot in mid-September which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Nevertheless, despite the dearth of game time, the German international has been chosen ahead of an in-form Marc-André ter Stegen for the fast-approaching World Cup, which itself speaks volumes of his goalkeeping ability.


Neuer has been acclaimed for his excellent reflexes, shot-stopping ability and footwork. The 32-year-old was also a part of the 2014 German World Cup winning team and the winner of the Golden Glove in the same competition.

Also Read: Top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now

#2 Center Back: Sergio Ramos - 32 years old

Enter c
Sergio Ramos

Over the years, Ramos has established himself as arguably the best center-back of this generation. He is a tough defender both physically and mentally.

The Spaniard has been the linchpin of the Real Madrid squad in the last couple of years, winning four La Liga and Champions League titles during his stint at Los Blancos.

The 32-year-old featured in 41 matches across all competitions in 2017-18. In Champions League, Ramos won 11 tackles this season with a success rate of 34% and also made 11 interceptions, 25 clearances and nine blocks.

He will skipper the Spanish national team having already won 155 international caps.

#3 Center Back: Gerard Piqué - 31 years old


Enter
Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is one of the rare footballers who has won everything at the club and international level.

Not many could have predicted the success the Spaniard would go on to achieve at Barcelona when he returned to his boyhood club from Manchester United for a measly sum of £4.5m.

The 31-year-old was an integral part of Barcelona's triumphs this season as the club ran riot domestically, clinching La Liga and Copa del Rey in a glorious fashion under Ernesto Valverde with Pique greasing the wheels of the campaign.

In La Liga, the Spanish international won 17 tackles this season with a success rate of 34%. He also made 24 interceptions, 105 clearances and 23 blocks.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Best XI of players aged 30 and over
RELATED STORY
Best XI of 2014
RELATED STORY
5 stars who have won the Ballon d'Or but not the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 center-backs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 Best Paid Players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
Best XI of this decade (2010-2018)
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 6 Clubs With the Most Number of Players...
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
15 iconic goals by legendary players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us