World Cup 2018: Best XI of players aged 30+

This XI can easily win the World Cup trophy.

Muhammad Saad TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 16:23 IST 3.62K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We all grew up hearing the proverb "Old is Gold", didn't we? Well, it appears that this is the case with a number of footballers too. Some of them age like fine wine!

Despite being in their thirties, a period when most players enter the twilight of their career, these footballers have managed to keep themselves in fine feather.

Now that the final 23-man squads for each side featuring in the upcoming World Cup have been revealed, we get a clear picture of exactly what each side will look like.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the best XI comprising footballers aged more than 30 in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Note: In this article, we will use the standard 4-4-2 formation.

#1 Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer - 32 years old

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer suffered a broken foot in mid-September which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Nevertheless, despite the dearth of game time, the German international has been chosen ahead of an in-form Marc-André ter Stegen for the fast-approaching World Cup, which itself speaks volumes of his goalkeeping ability.

Neuer has been acclaimed for his excellent reflexes, shot-stopping ability and footwork. The 32-year-old was also a part of the 2014 German World Cup winning team and the winner of the Golden Glove in the same competition.

Also Read: Top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now

#2 Center Back: Sergio Ramos - 32 years old

Sergio Ramos

Over the years, Ramos has established himself as arguably the best center-back of this generation. He is a tough defender both physically and mentally.

The Spaniard has been the linchpin of the Real Madrid squad in the last couple of years, winning four La Liga and Champions League titles during his stint at Los Blancos.

The 32-year-old featured in 41 matches across all competitions in 2017-18. In Champions League, Ramos won 11 tackles this season with a success rate of 34% and also made 11 interceptions, 25 clearances and nine blocks.

He will skipper the Spanish national team having already won 155 international caps.

#3 Center Back: Gerard Piqué - 31 years old

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is one of the rare footballers who has won everything at the club and international level.

Not many could have predicted the success the Spaniard would go on to achieve at Barcelona when he returned to his boyhood club from Manchester United for a measly sum of £4.5m.

The 31-year-old was an integral part of Barcelona's triumphs this season as the club ran riot domestically, clinching La Liga and Copa del Rey in a glorious fashion under Ernesto Valverde with Pique greasing the wheels of the campaign.

In La Liga, the Spanish international won 17 tackles this season with a success rate of 34%. He also made 24 interceptions, 105 clearances and 23 blocks.