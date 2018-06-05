Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Combined African XI

This side can go tow to tow against any of the World Cup favourites!

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Feature 05 Jun 2018, 05:40 IST
77

Uruguay v Ghana: 2010 FIFA World Cup - Quarter Finals
Ghana was the last African side to reach the quarter-finals

Over the years, South American and European nations have dominated the World Cup finals, leaving the African continent to feed on scraps. The quarter-finals are the furthest any African nation has managed to go, which has happened just thrice in total.

Ghana managed to do it last in 2010 and the five participants this time will have high hopes of emulating that. Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia will represent their continent in Russia, hoping to exceed the mellow expectations.

Europe will be represented by a staggering 14 teams, and the Americas will have eight teams entering the tournament. In spite of the underwhelming participation from Africa, there has been no dearth of African stars.

The African contingent this time as well is not short of stars as the likes of Mohamed Salah will take the field in Russia. Even if regulars like Cameroon and Ghana have not qualified, there are notable names aplenty who will represent their continent.

On that note, here is the combined African XI at the World Cup in Russia.

Goalkeeper - Yassine Bounou

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GIRONA-REALMADRID
Bounou has impressed at Girona

Bounou has impressed with Girona over the past two years as the Spanish club gained promotion and then finished a respectable 10th in the La Liga. The Morocco international has failed to find his feet with his national side but his coach will be swayed by recent performances.

Last season he made more than three saves per match for Girona, a respectable number. He has made just 5 appearances for Morocco as of now but that is sure to change and hopefully in Russia itself.

Morocco is drawn in Group B alongside Portugal, Spain, and Iran. It promises to be a tough draw due to the two heavyweights but Bounou can hope his side can progress to the knockout stage which will be an achievement in itself.

Page 1 of 5
