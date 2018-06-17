World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria; Player Ratings

An own goal and Luka Modric penalty sealed all three points for Croatia to start Group D with a win, but how did the individuals fare?

Modric (second from left) is mobbed by team-mates after coolly dispatching the spot-kick

Croatia (Etebo OG '32, Modric 71') 2-0 Nigeria

Croatia made light work of Nigeria with a comfortable 2-0 victory ensuring Zlatko Dalic's side began this year's World Cup with a much-needed win. With difficult tests to come against Argentina and Iceland to finish Group D, it was important that they got off to a positive start.

Things were made easier for them after sustained periods of wasteful Nigeria possession, coupled with defensive errors aplenty and an Oghenekaro Etebo own goal midway through the first-half.

You'd be excused for thinking the Super Eagles would improve, but they continued to toil and frustrate throughout. William Troost-Ekong's needless physical approach inside the box from a corner backfired just yards away from the referee - and Luka Modric made no mistake to double Croatia's lead.

Substitute and Modric' club teammate Mateo Kovacic had a golden opportunity to add another before the full-time whistle, but shot straight at Francis Uzoho and kept the score respectable.

With that in mind, here are the player ratings:

Croatia

Danijel Subasic - 7/10

Didn't have much to do on an evening where Nigeria struggled to create many goalscoring opportunities, but kept a clean sheet and dealt with danger well whenever it arrived.

Sime Vrsaljko - 7/10

Started slowly and was dispossessed too often in the early exchanges but got more involved as the match wore on and his confidence grew too. Five clearances, a tackle and blocked shot, he was resolute in defence when called upon.

Dejan Lovren - 7/10

The Liverpool centre-back was keen to play out from the back on this occasion, frustrating Nigeria's midfielders who did not press well enough. This allowed himself and teammates ample time and space on the ball, evidenced by Lovren's 86% pass accuracy and he didn't actually have a tackle to make! Four clearances, four aerial duels won, an interception and block to his name though.

Domagoj Vida - 7/10

Another solid outing for a centre-back who will benefit from the morale-boosting victory, as his tendencies to misjudge situations and rush into needless challenges have been exposed against tougher opposition at club level for Besiktas. Here he was one of only three Croatia outfield players not to commit a foul throughout: instead sweeping up danger in its tracks with five clearances, two interceptions and a block.

Ivan Strinic - 8/10

The best and busiest of Croatia's backline, Sampdoria fullback Strinic embraced the physical challenges and passed his test with flying colours. Three tackles completed, five clearances and five aerial duels won, he kept Iwobi quiet for sustained periods before the Arsenal man was replaced.

Strinic was solid at the back and had to be, keeping Nigeria's wingers at bay with tough tackles

Ivan Rakitic - 7/10

Received a booking after half-an-hour for a late lunge challenge and had to walk the tightrope afterwards, but his display was largely an encouraging one nonetheless. When deployed in a deeper role, it's clear that he can create from these positions and always wants to get on the ball - 87 touches proves that.

However, questions regarding his defensive awareness and tackle technique will continue to arise, not least with tougher opposition on the horizon.

Ante Rebic - 6.5/10

Worked hard before being replaced with just under 20 minutes to play, fashioned goalscoring opportunities for himself but crucially, failed to hit the target. Completed two dribbles and otherwise did okay with possession, though somehow managed to avoid getting booked despite committing five fouls and contributed to the game's stop-start nature so gets a downgrade.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Luka Modric: Just like many of his teammates, Modric started slow but gradually got more involved when he needed to. Perhaps this was due to his deep-lying midfield role alongside Rakitic, or the manner in which both sides were conceding possession early on.

Either way, he displayed the type of quality which convinced Real Madrid to sign him six years ago with a number of excellent probing passes whilst crucially not shying away from his defensive responsibilities - not to mention sealing all three points from the spot, which is often easier said than done. His three completed tackles was only bettered by two players.

Modric (right) displayed his individual quality in a frustrating but rewarding opening group stage fixture

Andrej Kramaric - 5/10

A disappointing display on this occasion. Kramaric's passing was largely inaccurate (58.8%), failed to effectively utilise possession when he did have it and despite Nigeria's approach, he really should have provided more creativity in Croatia's number ten role. Not a surprise then, that he was hooked off just before the hour mark.

Ivan Perisic - 7/10

Displayed flashes of individual brilliance, but they were few and far between in truth during a difficult game for Perisic to stamp his authority on. Came close with an effort from range which flashed wide in the first-half, while making a conscious effort to help out of possession, completing two tackles and also making two clearances.

Mario Mandzukic - 7/10

Linked up well with teammates to create three key passes but didn't receive enough quality service in the box to provide Nigeria's backline with any more than a lingering threat caused by his sheer presence among them. Won the spot-kick too.

Mandzukic's presence in the box caused Nigeria problems and earned them a spot-kick

Substitutes:

Marcelo Brozovic - 5.5/10

Didn't start as Dalic opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation but judging by his second-half display after being introduced, his exclusion from the starting line-up should not have been much of a surprise. Failed to create anything of note or add an incisiveness to Croatia going forward, managed to get himself booked after committing two fouls.

His glaring miss aside, Mateo Kovacic came on in the latter stages and did not do anything else of note - by this time, Croatia's two-goal cushion was comfortable, so unfair to give a fair rating. Marko Pjaca meanwhile, was introduced with just over five minutes to play and also didn't have enough time to warrant a sufficient grade.