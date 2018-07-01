World Cup 2018: Croatia vs Denmark - preview, team news, prediction, predicted XI, head to head, & interesting stats

Luka Modric was at his best for Croatia in the group stages

The second match on the second day of the knockout stages of the World Cup will see Croatia facing off against Denmark

Croatia started off their World Cup campaign with 2-0 victory over a young Nigerian side with a goal from Luka Modric and an Etebo own goal. In the second match, Croatia was faced off against one of the World Cup favourites, Argentina, in a match that saw the World witnessing the might of the Croatian midfield, Argentina were swept aside 3-0 by the Croats as Ante Rebic latched on poor miss kick from Willy Caballero to score Croatia's first goal while Luka Modric scored a wonder goal to double their lead and Ivan Rakitic ended the misery for Argentinians as he toyed with them to score Croatia's third goal of the match. The third match saw Croatia defeating Iceland 2-1 after making a number of changes to their starting lineup as they completed the group stage as the top of group D.

Can he score the goal that takes Denmark to the next round of the World Cup?

Denmark started off their campaign in a rather unimpressive manner as they defeated an unlucky Peru side 1-0 after Yussuf Poulsen scored the deciding goal. The second match saw Denmark registering a draw against Australia as Mile Jedinak scored from the spot to cancel out a Christian Eriksen opener to end the match 1-1. The third match saw Denmark facing off against France in a match where they had to register a point, with the scoreline ending 0-0 making the first 0-0 match of this World Cup as both teams played one of the worst matches of the tournament as Denmark finished second in Group C.

Team News

Croatia is expected to recall the rested players against Denmark after making 9 changes to their starting line-up against Iceland.

Denmark midfielder William Kvist is expected to start for the Danes as he expected to be fit after suffering a punctured lung against Peru while Yussuf Poulsen returns to the team after serving a suspension.

Possible line-ups for both the teams

Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic, Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Ivan Rakitic, Milan Badelj, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic

Denmark XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Henrik Dalsgaard, Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Pione Sisto, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Yurary Poulsen, Nicolai Jorgensen

Head to Head Stats

The five previous encounters between Denmark and Croatia have produced two wins apiece and one draw with Croatia winning the last one 2-1 in 2004.

The only previous meeting between the nations at a major tournament was at Euro 96 when Croatia won the group match 3-0

Interesting Stats

Croatia has won five of their six World Cup games against European opponents with France being the only team to defeat them in World Cup 98 while Six of the seven goals scored by them at this tournament have been scored in the second half.

If Luka Modric plays he will equal Darijo Srna as the all-time highest appearance maker for Croatia in major tournaments.

The Danes are on a national record unbeaten run of 18 games while one more victory will see them extending their unbeaten streak in World Cup to 4 matches for the first time in their history.

Croatia vs Denmark, Round of 16

Match Date: 01 July 2018, Sunday

Match Timing: 23:30 IST

Match Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Novograd, Russia

My predictions

Croatia is expected to win this match quite comfortably with the array of midfield talent they have in their midst.

Croatia 2 -0 Denmark.