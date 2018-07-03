World Cup 2018: England vs Colombia, England Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup

Varun Nair

England team training ahead of their Round of 16 encounter

With a host of the pre-tournament favourites being knocked out in the first and second round of the World Cup England will be banking upon themselves to make at least to the semi-final of the World Cup having been placed in a much favourable draw than the others.

1966 World Cup champions England started off the tournament by hard fought 2-1 victory over Tunisia with both the goals coming from captain Harry Kane as they notched a victory in the 1st minute of injury time they followed it up by an absolute thrashing of Panama by 6 goals to 1 after Jesse Lingard, John Stones(brace) and Harry Kane(hat-trick) were on the scoresheet. Then in a queer encounter where both England and Belgium made a total of 17 changes to their starting line-up, England lost 1-0 to Belgium, in one of the most boring matches of the World Cup, to finish 2nd of Group G.

Team News

Gareth Southgate is expected to recall all the players that he rested in the match against Belgium along with Deli Alli who has been declared fit to play.

England is expected to play in a 3-5-2 formation with Jordan Pickford as the goalkeeper for the 4th match in a row while Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker are expected to start in place of Phil Jones and Gary Cahill along with John Stones. Ashley Young and Kieran Trippier are expected to take their place after being rested against Belgium while Jordan Henderson and Jesse Lingard are to be recalled back. Dele Alli is expected to start in front of Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the latter had replaced him after getting injured. CaptainHarry Kane is once again expected to take up the goalscoring mantle while Raheem Sterling may get the nod in front of Marcus Rashford as the latter had a poor game against Belgium.

Predicted XI

Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young, Kieran Trippier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.