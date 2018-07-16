World Cup 2018: Even in defeat, Croatia leave Russia as winners

Croatia's team huddle during the World Cup final

Croatia was not supposed to have made an impact in the World Cup, and overachieved by getting to the final. The country's football was rocked by scandalous corruption charges pre-tournament, leading to the imprisonment of former Croatian football administrator and agent Zdravko Mamic for 6-and-a-half years for illegal profits made on transfer of players including Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren.

Their skipper, Luka Modric, is facing trials for perjury and could be prosecuted if found guilty. Yet, despite these dark clouds hanging over him, Modric was able to churn out a player-of-the-tournament performance and lead his team of 'golden generation' players to their country's best ever World Cup performance.

Croatia is an extremely young state, only gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1992 after a bloody war. Most of the players themselves grew up to the sounds of grenades in war-torn environments, with Luka Modric's grandfather being shot dead when he was six and his family having to live as refugees.

With a growing economy, a lot of young boys turn to football as a means of distraction from reality and a source of livelihood if they can make the grade. Many of Croatia's players have honed their footballing skills while playing in bare feet on the streets of Croatia.

With a population of just over 4 million, Croatia is the second smallest country since Uruguay in 1950 to contest a World Cup final. The squad of 22 players (Kalinic got sent home) made a whole country believe and the world admire them for one month in Russia.

There were unity and camaraderie about the way Croatia went about their World Cup business. Their methodical victory against Nigeria, the perfection in the 3-0 demolition of Argentina, and the efficiency in their final group victory over Iceland even though top spot had virtually been sealed.

They showed great resilience in coming from behind in all three of their knockout games en-route the final. They looked sharper than England, despite the English media suggesting otherwise, in their semi-final clash even though they had played an extra 30 minutes plus penalties against Russia in the quarter-final.

Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring the goal which put Croatia into the World Cup final

They came into the final against France having played an extra 90 minutes, equivalent to one full match, more than their opponents. However, for large parts of the game, they held their own and were indeed the better team even in defeat.

There was something beautifully distinct about coach Zlatko Dalić gathering his players for a huddle after the final whistle had gone and their World Cup dream shattered. Everybody gathered around and joined hands together for Dalić to say some words. No doubt inspiring them about the great feat they had just achieved and that more was possible.

They also gave the world the chance of getting to see and admire their classy president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, who flew economy class and sat among fans to cheer their compatriots and was supremely graceful in defeat.

Though they ultimately failed in their quest to win the World Cup, the players succeeded in doing something more, they won the world over and made a lot of neutrals adopt the team in that beautifully chequered jersey as their second World Cup team in the way that their predecessors in 1998 did. And isn't that what the beautiful game is all about?