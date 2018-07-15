World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup vs Croatia

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 7.76K // 15 Jul 2018, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will France stick to their usual starting lineup against Croatia in the World Cup final?

UPDATE: France XI vs Croatia - Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Matuidi; Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

After 63 games, it is finally here - the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. France take on Croatia in what promises to be an absorbing contest where the winner goes home with the 18-carat gold trophy and the tag of world champions for the next four years.

Didier Deschamps' men will consider themselves fortunate that they haven't played as much as Croatia and also had one extra day of rest compared to Croatia.

LIVE: France vs Croatia

The Eastern European side has seen their knockout matches go to extra-time three times so far - the equivalent of playing an extra game at the tournament. While France saw off Argentina, Uruguay, and Belgium, Croatia had to beat Denmark and Russia on penalties before beating England in extra-time.

Compared to teams of old, this France side does not have any friction within the squad and Deschamps has picked a squad with a rich mix of youth and experience.

"We've got on so well that I could spend another month with them because it's gone so smoothly. We're always laughing. There is always something to do." - Samuel Umtiti on the France squad

This is France's third final in six editions after winning it in 1998 and finishing runners-up in 2006. Key forward Antoine Griezmann said that their preparation has given them confidence ahead of their second consecutive final in a major tournament (they had reached the final of Euro 2016 too).

"I feel good, we are confident. We are now getting into the tactical and video analysis phase of preparation. We have to imagine it's just a normal game and give everything on the pitch. We won't have a lot of opportunities, so we'll have to put them away when they come." - Antoine Griezmann

France Team News

The only concerns over injuries for France are Blaise Matuidi and Djibril Sidibe. Matuidi did not play the full 90 minutes against Belgium in the semi-final due to his collision with Eden Hazard but he did not suffer a concussion so he could play.

Didier Deschamps won the World Cup in 1998 as a player

On the other hand, Sidibe has lost his place in the lineup to the impressive Benjamin Pavard and the Stuttgart defender is expected to keep his spot in the starting lineup.

Since all yellow card bookings are erased after the quarter-final, no player is suspended for the final today.

How will France line up against Croatia?

Deschamps will continue with his lopsided 4-3-3 formation that will see Hugo Lloris start in goal with the Real-Barca pair of Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti in central defence.

Benjamin Pavard will continue at right-back while the left-back slot will go to Lucas Hernandez who has quietly put in a good shift in the past two games that saw France keep clean sheets. He will also be expected to bomb forward when the need arises.

Benjamin Pavard (C) has been impressive for France at right-back

In midfield, N'Golo Kante will be tasked with shielding the defence and keeping an eye on the dangerous Luka Modric while Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi play on either side of him and in advanced positions.

Antoine Griezmann will play in a free role, drifting to the centre from out wide while Kylian Mbappe will start on the right flank where he will use his pace. Olivier Giroud has not had a great tournament in terms of goals but he should keep his place in the lineup as the other two forwards thrive thanks to his presence keeping the centre-backs busy.

Also read: How Croatia will line up against France

France XI and Formation

France's Probable XI vs Croatia

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed lineups when they are announced.

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments below.