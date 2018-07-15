World Cup 2018: Croatia Team, Predicted Playing XI & Starting Lineup vs France

Ivan Rakitic (L) and Luka Modric will be key for Croatia in the World Cup final against France

UPDATE: Croatia XI vs France - Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric; Rebic, Perisic, Mandzukic

After a month of non-stop action that saw 63 games played, the 2018 FIFA World Cup final will see Croatia take on France. Billed as the dark horses before the tournament kicked off, Croatia have done well for themselves in reaching the final for the first time ever.

Croatia's previous best performance at a World Cup was in 1998 when they finished third thanks to Davor Suker's Golden Boot-winning performances. This squad has gone one better and are within touching distance of their first major trophy since the country was formed in 1992.

Croatia have not had an easy road to the final. They topped the group of death over Argentina, Nigeria, and Iceland while they had to go into extra-time in each knockout round so far. They were taken to penalties by Denmark and Russia while they got the better of England in extra-time.

Three extra 30-minute periods have effectively seen them play one extra game at the tournament and there are concerns that they don't have the legs to compete against France who had an extra day of rest.

However, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is confident of his team's work ethic and the fact that it is the final will see them play out of their skins against France.

"It's the World Cup final, the players know what that is. One thing that makes me happy is all my players tell me whether they are not 100 per cent fit. We've created such a relationship that they will admit 'I'm not fit, I'll miss the final'." - Zlatko Dalic

Their biggest star is Luka Modric who has led them to the final with his drive in midfield and crucial goals - even in shootouts. The Real Madrid star is also now one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or and his chances could improve if Croatia win the World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic has led Croatia to their first ever World Cup final

Although the 32-year-old midfielder is flattered that he is in the running for the Ballon d'Or, his sole focus is the World Cup.

"I've repeated several times that I'm focused on the team's success. When you're mentioned in that context, it's very nice, it's pleasing, but I don't worry myself about that. What I want is success for the national team. Individual awards are not a priority for me." - Luka Modric

Croatia Team News

After playing 360 minutes in 11 days, Croatia do have worries over fitness to last the full game. Ivan Perisic - who scored one and gave the assist for the other in the semi-final win over England - is reportedly getting over a knock.

Ivan Strinic and Mario Mandzukic are also doubtful but should start the final. Domagoj Vida will also be available after FIFA chose not to punish him with a ban following his controversial video where he said "Glory to Ukraine" which angered Russia.

There are no suspensions as yellow card bookings are erased after the quarter-finals to ensure nobody is suspended for the final if they are booked in the semis.

How will Croatia line up against France?

Croatia will continue to play their 4-3-3 formation which can switch to a 4-1-4-1 formation. Danijel Subasic will continue in goal while Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida will continue in central defence.

Danijel Subasic has not kept a clean sheet in the last four games

Sime Vrsaljko will continue at right-back while Ivan Strinic will start at left-back. Marcelo Brozovic will continue in a defensive midfield position after impressive performances. This will see Ivan Rakitic play in a box-to-box role while freeing up Luka Modric to play in an advanced role.

Ivan Perisic should play on the left while Ante Rebic will start on the right. Mario Mandzukic - who has scored two goals at the World Cup - will start up front.

Croatia XI and Formation

Croatia's Probable XI vs France

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed lineups when they are announced.

