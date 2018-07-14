Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dalic: Fitness will not be an issue against France

Omnisport
NEWS
News
103   //    14 Jul 2018, 17:09 IST
zlatkodalic-cropped
Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic insists his players will tell him if they are not fit enough to take part in Sunday's World Cup final against France.

All three of Croatia's knockout matches have gone to extra-time, triumphing on penalties against Denmark and hosts Russia before edging past England 2-1 in the semi-final.

That has raised concerns over the fitness of some of Croatia's players for the showdown in Moscow, but Dalic has no such worries and is adamant he has built the kind of team ethic that will prevent players taking to the field when not fully fit.

"It's the World Cup final, the players know what that is," he told a news conference.

"One thing that makes me happy is all my players tell me whether they are not 100 per cent fit.

"We've created such a relationship that they will admit 'I'm not fit, I'll miss the final'.

"They know what is at stake but if they are unable to give their all, they will tell us, I expect them to do so.

"We did not insist on training sessions, we have nothing to practice. We need rest, relaxation, we have some minor problems and I hope we'll overcome those today [Saturday] and all my players will be ready to play.

"If not, we have great players on the bench raring to go. I'm not worried."

Midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic have been the star turns for Croatia during Russia 2018, but Dalic was keen to highlight the unheralded contribution of striker Mario Mandzukic, who scored the winning goal against England on Wednesday.

"He's a top, top player, his career has shown that with all the clubs and trophies," Dalic added.

"He gives everything he has. When we finished our United States tour, I told him, 'Mario, you'll be a centre-forward', even though he had a different position at Juventus.

"He gives his all wherever he plays, he is the very important link in our chain and he does important work.

"He scored a key goal in the last match and any coach at any club must have a player like that in the squad. I'm very happy he plays for us and more importantly he's enjoying himself and giving his all for Croatia. I hope he continues in the same vein."

Modric will keep taking Croatia's penalties – Dalic
RELATED STORY
Croatia coach Dalic traveled hard path to World Cup final
RELATED STORY
We stopped Messi and Eriksen, now we will try to stop...
RELATED STORY
Dalic focused on World Cup final amid Premier League talk
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
Dalic hopes Modric takes Golden Ball from Messi
RELATED STORY
Croatia coach Dalic ignoring Argentina's complaints
RELATED STORY
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players...
RELATED STORY
Modric playing his best football at last World Cup – Dalic
RELATED STORY
No special treatment for Argentina - Dalic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us