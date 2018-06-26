Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI and Starting Lineup vs Denmark

France are already through to the Round of 16 but are not assured of top spot yet. Will Deschamps rest players?

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature 26 Jun 2018, 15:27 IST
2.51K

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH21-FRA-PER
Will France make changes in attack for the final World Cup group game?

UPDATE: France have rested players for the third game.

France XI vs Denmark: Mandanda; Sidibe, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante, Nzonzi, Lemar; Dembele, Griezmann, Giroud

The final round of World Cup group games are underway and Group C sees France take on Denmark in what is a clash of the European titans in that group. Les Bleus may have won both their games so far to top the group but they have looked far from convincing in their wins over Australia and Peru.

France are assured of going through to the Round of 16 but with six points to Denmark's four, they are not assured of top spot yet. This could see Didier Deschamps go with his preferred lineup until a result is secured.

LIVE: Denmark vs France

Antoine Griezmann - who was top goalscorer at Euro 2016 with six goals - is yet to get going in the World Cup. The Atletico Madrid forward has only scored one goal so far; a penalty against Australia.

"I will get better and better," Antoine Griezmann said on French TV show Telefoot. "It was the same at the Euros. It was only after the (second round) that I started to play very well."

French midfielder Paul Pogba has also jumped to his compatriot's defence, saying: "As I told you before the World Cup, don't touch my Grizou. You have forgotten the Euro. Don't touch my Grizou."

How will France line-up against Denmark?

The only concerns for France are in defence. Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has been struggling with a thigh problem while Djibril Sidibe is a doubt but will mostly start the game.

Skipper Hugo Lloris is expected to start in goal as France look to top the group. With Umtiti out of contention, Presnel Kimpembe will most likely partner Raphael Varane in central defence. Djibril Sidibe is expected to replace Benjamin Pavard at right-back while Lucas Hernandez starts at left-back.

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH21-FRA-PER
Can Deschamps get both Griezmann and Pogba to deliver today?

With France expected to go with a 4-2-3-1 again, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba will start in central midfield. Kante's defensive responsibilities and ability to run for ages will free up Pogba to go forward.

Blaise Matuidi started out on the left of midfield in the previous game but Ousmane Dembele could get the nod today out on the left in attack. Kylian Mbappe - who became the youngest French goalscorer (aged 19) at a major tournament - will start on the right.

Antoine Griezmann will play off Olivier Giroud in attack. Griezmann will most likely play in a free role near the final third while Giroud plays as the target man occasionally drifting wide to give Griezmann space in the centre.

France XI and Formation

France XI vs Denmark World Cup 2018
France's Probable XI vs Denmark

Note: This article was updated with the confirmed lineups after they were announced.

Who do you think will win this game? Let us know in the comments below.

FIFA WC 2018 Denmark Football France Football Olivier Giroud Antoine Griezmann FIFA World Cup Squads
