Don't touch my Grizou – Pogba defends France team-mate

Antoine Griezmann and France are yet to hit top form at the World Cup, but Paul Pogba defended the forward.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 07:01 IST
388
PogbaGriezmann - Cropped
France team-mates Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann

France star Paul Pogba defended team-mate Antoine Griezmann, insisting the forward was in fine form.

Didier Deschamps' men are yet to get to their best at the World Cup, recording unconvincing wins over Australia and Peru to book their spot in the last 16.

Griezmann has netted once, but that strike came from the penalty spot in his side's opening Group C game against the Socceroos.

But Pogba dismissed any criticism of the Atletico Madrid forward, who was the leading goalscorer at Euro 2016 with six.

"Grizou is doing very well. He is always happy, always fit. He is fighting for the team," the Manchester United midfielder told a news conference.

"It is not because he didn't score in the last match that it's not the same Grizou. Some say it's because he signed a new contract with his club, but no.

"As I told you before the World Cup, don't touch my Grizou. You have forgotten the Euro. Don't touch my Grizou.

"The World Cup is not over, there are still matches. We are qualified for the round of 16, think about that. Think of the defensive work of him, which has been intense.

"You saw against Peru, we were compact. So Grizou has his qualities, everyone knows it. So again, don't touch my Grizou."

France are top of Group C ahead of facing Denmark on Tuesday, although they are not yet assured of first place.

