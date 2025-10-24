Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Napoli in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Napoli vs Inter Milan Preview
Napoli are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a damaging 6-2 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The Nerazzurri eased past Union Saint-Gilloise by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Milan have a slight edge over Napoli and have won 16 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 15 victories.
- Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-3 margin against Juventus in a Serie A encounter last month.
- Inter Milan have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches in all competitions, with their only goal conceded during this period coming in a 4-1 victory against Cremonese earlier this month.
- After consecutive victories in Serie A this month, Napoli have lost each of their last two matches in all competitions and have conceded seven goals in these games.
Napoli vs Inter Milan Prediction
Inter Milan have stepped up to the plate in Serie A this season and have been in excellent form over the past year. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Napoli are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Milan are currently in better form and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan
Napoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes