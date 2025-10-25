  • home icon
  "We are cooking", "Will do very well" - Chelsea fans thrilled after seeing 24-year-old star return to his best position in line-up vs Sunderland

By Sripad
Modified Oct 25, 2025 13:36 GMT
Chelsea fans delighted with Enzo Maresca
Chelsea fans delighted with Enzo Maresca's decision

Chelsea fans on X are delighted with manager Enzo Maresca's decision to start Joao Pedro as the attacking midfielder. Many believe that it is the ideal position for the Brazilian and he will do well in the role with Cole Palmer still missing through injury.

Enzo Maresca has brought Robert Sanchez back in goal after Filip Jorgensen started in the UEFA Champions League during the week. Reece James, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, and Marc Cucurella are also back in the starting XI.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the midfield duo, with Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia getting benched. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are the wingers today, with Joao Pedro in the middle and Marc Guiu starting for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea fans are delighted with the team news and posted:

Enzo Maresca hinted at playing Guiu and Joao Pedro together this weekend and said in his press conference (via Football London):

"Marc is a typical number nine, you will see physically strong, he is a box player, again he is [born in] 06, he can improve, and he can do many things better and we are working with him every day to help him and as I said many times, he is going to play games with us."
"Then in terms of Joao [Pedro], we know that he can play as a No.9 or he can play as a No.10, in both positions I think Joao is very good but probably when he has another No.9 next to him, he is playing better."

Chelsea last faced Sunderland in the Premier League in 2017, when they won 5-1 after going behind early.

Chelsea manager not surprised by Sunderland's start

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has heaped praise on Sunderland for their brilliant start to the season. He believes that they play good football and said (via Football London):

"I spent one season with Leicester in the Championship and I love the Championship, so even if we play Premier League or Champions League, I always watch the Championship, so I watch Sunderland since last season when the new manager arrived. They are doing very good not just from this season but from last season. They play good football, they are quite strong, physically strong, so I really like the way they are doing things."

Sunderland and Chelsea are level on points going into the match on Saturday, October 25. Both sides have 14 points from their opening eight games, with the Blues ahead on goal difference.

