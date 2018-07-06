World Cup 2018: France vs Uruguay - Preview, Team News, Head to Head & Interesting Stats

The first quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup will see 2-time former champions Uruguay, take on former champions France, in the Nizhny Novograd Stadium, as both sides look to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Uruguay started off their World Cup campaign in rather unimpressive fashion as they won 1-0 against Egypt, courtesy an 89th-minute goal by Jose Gimenez. The second match saw them winning against Saudi Arabia with the same scoreline as Luis Suarez scored his first goal of the World Cup to help set up the victory for the South Americans. The third match against Russia saw Uruguay break the shackles as they comprehensively won 3-0 again Russia with Oscar Tabarez going with a 4-4-1-1 formation instead of the usual 4-4-2.

An impressive display against Portugal in the round of 16, after a brace from Edinson Cavani, saw Uruguay win 2-1 against Portugal to set up the quarter-final clash against France. Uruguay will be hoping to qualify to the first semi-final since 2010.

France started their World Cup campaign in rather poor fashion as they toiled to a 2-1 victory over Australia. The second match saw them face off against Peru as they secured their second consecutive victory after winning 1-0 against Peru. The third match saw them face off against Denmark which to date saw the only goalless draw of the tournament.

But it was in the round of 16 that France really stepped up as Greizmann, Pavard and Kylian Mbappe scored against Argentina to give a 4-3 victory for France. France will be looking for their first semi-final appearance in the World Cup since 2006.

Team News

Uruguay is set to be without in-form striker Edinson Cavani after he suffered a calf injury in the match against Portugal.

Christian Stuani is expected to replace Cavani in the starting XI. Corentin Tolisso is expected to start in place of the suspended Blaise Matuidi in the French team.

Possible line-up for both the teams

Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Diego Laxalt, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Christian Stuani, Luis Suarez

France XI: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Mendy, N'golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Oliver Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Head to Head Stats

Uruguay and France will face off for the 4th time in the history of the World Cup and the first time in the knockout stage. Uruguay leads France in the head to head, with the only victory coming in the 1966 World Cup in Chile.

Interesting Stats

Uruguay will be looking to make their second World Cup semi-final appearance in the last three tournaments.

Uruguay has never lost a quarter-final fixture since a 4-0 loss to West Germany in 1966.

France will be aiming to reach their first semi-final in 12 years with the first victory over Uruguay in this fixture.

France is unbeaten in their last 9 matches against a South American side.

Only Pele and Germany's Edmund Conen has scored more goals as teenagers than Kylian Mbappe.

Match Date: 6 July 2018, Friday

Match Timing: 19:30 IST

Match Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Novograd, Russia

My Prediction

France 2-1 Uruguay