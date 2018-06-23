World Cup 2018: Germany Team vs Sweden, Predicted XI

Germany need a win tonight at all costs!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 23 Jun 2018, 17:41 IST

Big game for Germany

Having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening game of World Cup 2018, Germany will be looking to set the house in order against Sweden in their Group F game. The group is wide open, which means the Swedes will be itching to carry the momentum forward from their victory Korea Republic in their own opening match.

The Die Mannschaft, their promising attack, in particular, have their task cut out against the Scandinavians, with Joachin Low insisting that he completely trusts his players in a team that is known to peak at the right time in big tournaments.

“Why should I lose faith with my important players? My fundamental faith in those players will not be broken because of one game. There is no point [in] questioning our idea. There will be corrections, to address the mistakes, but there’s no doubting our playing style.” Low said.

Germany team news

Ilkay Gundogan is fully fit and is expected to be in contention today. However, Mats Hummels is out with Niklas Sule set to replace him in the starting XI.

Apart from that, there is no other injury news for the German side. Joachim Low is expected to make 2-3 other changes to the XI that lost to Mexico last week.

Mesut Ozil, Timo Werner, and Julian Draxler are the ones who are on the radar. Julian Brandt, Marco Rues, and Mario Gomez are the ones in the running to start vs Sweden.

Germany XI and Formation

Germany predicted XI

Low knows that this is a must-win game for them and is expected to go with experience. They cannot afford to drop points today as well as it would make it almost impossible for them to qualify. The records are in their favour but Sweden are the ones in form.