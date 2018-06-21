World Cup 2018: New Records & Milestones Cristiano Ronaldo Can Set in Russia

Ronaldo has already broken some long-standing records in the World Cup and looks set to break another few in the coming matches

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored more goals in Russia than his last 3 World Cups combined

This World Cup has been anything but predictable. With records been shattered almost every day and upsets being the new norm, there's no telling what to expect in this tournament.

One man has stood out so far in Russia and that is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. In just two games, the Portuguese star has broken quite a few records and there seems to be no stopping this man from breaking more as the tournament progresses.

The Real Madrid forward has been off to a flying start in Russia and has single-handedly rescued his side in both games. And in doing so, he has broken quite a many records and looks set to break even more.

A hat-trick against Spain, the most goals scored by a European - 85, only second behind Iran's Ali Daei (109 goals), the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup (33y 130d)... This list goes on.

However, there are still some records the Portuguese captain is yet to break and he would have his eyes set on those records.

Here's looking at the records which Ronaldo is yet to break.

1) Most goals scored by a Portuguese player in World Cup history

Can Ronaldo surpass the most goals scored in a single World Cup: 9?

Ronaldo has gone off to a flying start in this World Cup. With 4 goals in just 2 games, there seems no stopping the Real Madrid man.

If he keeps up this pace and manages to reach the quarters, he could well be on course to break the most goals scored by a Portuguese player in a single world cup.

The record currently stands with Eusebio who scored a whopping 9 goals in a single tournament back in the 1966 World Cup. He is shy of the record by just 5 goals and the Portuguese captain would love to break yet another record in this World Cup.

Having said that, Eusebio also holds the record for most goals scored by a Portuguese in World Cup history. He played just one World Cup and scored 9 goals. Ronaldo has scored 7 in total and would just need 2 more goals to match and 3 more goals to break that record.