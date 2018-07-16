World Cup 2018: Olivier Giroud, the unsung hero

.What would you call a Centre forward who has spent 546 minutes in a tournament and failed to score a single goal? A failure maybe, that's what Giroud has been called by many in this World Cup.

But he is a vital part of this World Cup triumph for France and without him, it wouldn't be easy for French players like Mbappe and Griezmann to play their natural game.

A hard-working striker, he is known in particular for his reliable goal scoring rate, size, strength, heading accuracy, powerful shot, ability to hold up the ball with his back to goal, and link-up play, and in this world cup he showed us strength (be it inside box, in midfield or in defence when needed), his ability to hold ball till his pacing partners arrive at bay, and his link-up play outside the box.

He got selected ahead of talented players like Alexandre Lacazette, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Anthony Martial and it was due to his style of play.

"He is important for our style, we need his supporting play. It's good if he scores but Olivier is always very generous and doesn't complain about working hard".

"He might not have the flamboyant style but the team needs him even if he doesn't score." these words by Didier Deschamps sums up how important he has been."

He was not in the squad to score goals his main work was to play linkups with the pacey French strike force and hold the ball. Mbappe and Griezmann were there to score goals with both bagging 4 goals each.

He is been tasked with the same in the Chelsea squad by linkups with pacey Hazard and Willian

He did the same for Arsenal. Who can forget Jack Wilshere's goal against Norwich where he played beautiful link-up with Wilshere?

With him on the pitch, others can play with their natural style. he rarely scores but when he scores, he becomes the natural contender for Puscas awards for best goals.

He mostly acts as a pivot in the forward line playing the role of target man. He doesn't have the shining tricks and pace but the French squad can compensate it with maple and Griezmann.

The Chelsea striker may have failed to find the net, but his big presence allowed others around him to flourish on the field. He failed to pose much in the way of a goal threat, his physical presence allowed Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to flourish, the duo causing havoc for defences throughout Russia in 2018.

Arsene Wenger and Conte use him as target man around whom they can organise their attack.

With 13 shots on the goal, Giroud never managed to score one

Apparently, Giroud made a public promise to shave his head if France won the World Cup. To the dismay of his fans and whoever sells him his hair-care products, that’s exactly what just happened and now Giroud has to make good. Well, probably we are going to see a bald Giroud in the new season with Chelsea.

A warrior on the field who gives his everything to the team with his selfless attitude, following his instruction. He is an ultimate manager's choice, that's why he stayed that long with Arsenal and now is flourishing in Chelsea giving tough competition to Alvaro Morata.

He may not be credited for the hard work he has done off the ball but certainly, he is taking one for the team.