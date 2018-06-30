Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Uruguay

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
1.17K   //    30 Jun 2018, 14:42 IST

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH35-IRI-POR
Will Ricardo Quaresma start for Portugal again?

The World Cup knockout stages kick off on 30 June, Saturday, and the second fixture sees Portugal take on Uruguay. While Uruguay comfortably topped their group, Portugal survived by the skin of their teeth to qualify right at the death in their third group fixture.

The Euro 2016 champions have not had it easy with only Cristiano Ronaldo finding the back of the net until Ricardo Quaresma's wondergoal - a trademark trivela that sealed their progress to the Round of 16.

However, they will find Uruguay a tough opponent to get past. The South American team won all their group stage fixtures without conceding a single goal and have looked defensively solid. Oscar Tabarez's side are the only team yet to concede a goal in Russia.

Portugal Team News

Portugal have a few injury concerns going into this game. The biggest doubt is William Carvalho who missed a training session prior to this game.

However, left-back Raphael Guerreiro and winger Gelson Martins will be in contention for a spot in the starting lineup after they returned to training. Nevertheless, the team will depend on Ronaldo for goals, even if coach Fernando Santos insists it will be a team effort.

"It's very hard to rely on a single player. Even if you score three goals, you need the support of a full team. It's going to be a confrontation between two teams of high quality. 
"It's true, of course, when both teams manage to cancel each other out, then individuals come to the fore. I hope my team is up to the task then Ronaldo will make the difference." 

How will Portugal line up against Uruguay?

Portugal will play in their usual 4-4-2 formation and Rui Patricio will continue in goal with Pepe and Jose Fonte partnering each other in central defence. Despite a lack of pace, the two veteran centre-backs have proved themselves capable of using their experience to keep forwards at bay.

Cedric Soares will continue at right-back while Raphael Guerreiro will start at left-back. William Carvalho is a doubt but he is most likely to start. The midfielder started the game against Iran well until he was marked out of the game after which Portugal seemed to lose direction.

2018 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs Portugal
William Carvalho (L) is a doubt for the game

Joao Moutinho is expected to return to the starting lineup after not starting against Iran. Ricardo Quaresma will start again after his impressive performance in the last game while Joao Mario will start on the left.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo will start alongside Andre Silva. Ronaldo is walking a disciplinary tightrope as he is on a yellow card. He's not the only one.

Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Soares, Quaresma and Raphael Guerreiro are all one booking away from missing the quarter-final - if they qualify.

Portugal XI and Formation

Portugal XI vs Uruguay World Cup 2018
Portugal's Probable XI vs Uruguay

Note: This article will be updated after the starting lineups are announced. 

Who do you think will win this game? Let us know in the comments below.

