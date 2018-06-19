Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 greatest aerial threats

Set pieces are proving to be vital in Russia, so here are the players who could pose the most danger with their heading qualities.

Robin Bairner
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 20:26 IST
2.06K

The early stages of World Cup 2018 have been defined by tight games decided by fine margins. Often, it has been set pieces that have proved decisive in games, with penalties and crosses into the box yielding a high percentage of the goals scored so far in Russia.

As such, having players powerful in aerial duels could prove to be important as the tournament progresses, particularly in an offensive sense.

Uruguay are particularly well stocked in this season, as this list will show, and it was a telling attribute in their opening game against Egypt, in which Jose Maria Gimenez grabbed a late winning goal following a free kick. It proved to be a moment that set the tone for the tournament far more than Russia’s 5-0 opening-night victory over Saudi Arabia.

Here are the most prolific players in Russia 2018 who featured in Europe’s top-five leagues last season, taking into account headed goals only…

France v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly
France v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly

Moussa Konate, Florian Thauvin, Olivier Giroud, Edinson Cavani (4)

There are four players present at the World Cup this summer who scored four headed goals in league play last season, with all holding a connection to France.

Three of the quartet of attackers play their club football in Ligue 1, with Senegal attacker Moussa Konate a star for an Amiens side who punched above their weight, Edinson Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain and Florian Thauvin at Marseille.

Thauvin’s inclusion in this list may come as a surprise to some as he is not considered a particularly brave player nor one associated with being physical. What the France man does possess, however, is a strong leap and excellent timing, allowing him to score four times with headers.

The other players to have scored four times are all associated with being good in the air. Senegal striker Konate is a strong No.9 in a traditional mode, a little like Giroud, who will offer a different type of threat in a France squad that is largely based around technical excellence.

Meanwhile, Uruguay international star Cavani has made a career out of being a prolific attacker in many different dimensions. He scored 28 in all in France’s top flight last season, including four headed efforts. He reserved these for important matches, scoring in such a style against both Nice and Monaco, though he was clearly more effective on the ground.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 France Football Uruguay Football Cristiano Ronaldo Cristhian Stuani
5 Most Famous World Cup Red Cards
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most memorable World Cup playoffs ever
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat: 5 not-so-famous footballers remembered for...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest national teams to win an international...
RELATED STORY
4 times a team won every match en route world cup glory
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jersey Edition
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 defenders in action
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
Today POR MOR 05:30 PM Portugal vs Morocco
Today URU SAU 08:30 PM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Today IRA SPA 11:30 PM Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us