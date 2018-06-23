World Cup 2018, Serbia 1-2 Switzerland: Best and Worst players from the game

A closer look at the best and worst performers from the Group E encounter between Serbia and Switzerland at the Kaliningrad Arena.

Switzerland come from behind to clinch their first win of the tournament

Switzerland handed Serbia a huge blow in their pursuit of qualification from Group E after goals from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri helped the Swiss outshine their counterparts on the night. Vladimir Petkovic's men showcased unreal fighting spirit throughout the game and became the first team to come back from a goal behind to register a win in this year's tournament.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring for Serbia as early as in the 5th minute after he got on the end of a delightful cross from Dusan Tadic to plant his header past Yan Sommer in goal. However, Serbia failed to capitalize on the early goal advantage and slowly allowed Switzerland enough time on the ball to settle down and script their comeback.

Xhaka's unstoppable strike in the 52nd minute pulled things back for Switzerland and the game opened up in compelling fashion, heading into the final 30 minutes. After some engaging football between the two sides at both ends of the pitch, Switzerland were finally able to clinch all three points through Shaqiri's 90th-minute winner that helped them go level on points with Brazil in Group E.

The result now means that Serbia will have to do it the hard way against Brazil in their final group game to secure qualification to the next round while avoiding defeat against Costa Rica should be enough to help Switzerland go through. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from the game:

#5 Best - Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

Mitrovic opened the scoring for Serbia

It only took Aleksandar Mitrovic 5 minutes to break the deadlock at the Kaliningrad Stadium when he leapt highest to head home following an inviting delivery from Dusan Tadic out on the right flank. The Newcastle United striker, who spent last season on loan at Fulham in the Championship, has now scored 15 goals in his last 18 appearances for Switzerland and asked a number of questions to the Swiss defenders early on.

Mitrovic was almost unbeatable in the air and also conjured a few efforts on goal that could have ended up in the back of the net on any other night. The 23-year-old was devoid of any sort of proper service in the second half and faded off eventually as Switzerland slowly took control of the proceedings.