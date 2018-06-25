World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Morocco, Predicted XI

Spain take on Morocco tonight in a game that could have vast implications on qualification in Group B and here's how Spain could line up

Spain will look to win all 3 points against Morocco

With the last Matchday of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage set to get underway tonight, Group B toppers Spain gear up to take on Morocco in a game that could have huge implications pertaining to qualification.

Despite finding themselves atop the group with 4 points, Spain will look to put in their best performance and go for all 3 points as it could help them finish at the top of the group. With Portugal (4 points) and Iran (3 points) set to take on each other in the other group fixture, a lot could be at stake when Fernando Hierro's side step onto the field.

Anything but a loss is sure to send Spain through, while a bad defeat might just end their World Cup hopes.

How will Spain line up?

After winning their previous game against Iran, Fernando Hierro will be expected to field the same lineup tonight against the Moroccans. David de Gea will continue to guard the sticks while the indomitable centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique will patrol the defence ahead of him.

Daniel Carvajal returned to fitness before the previous game and is bound to retain his right-back slot. On the other side, the ever-reliable Jordi Alba will make his presence felt at left-back.

The 3-man midfield will comprise of Sergio Busquets in a defensive midfield role while veteran Andres Iniesta will be given a little more freedom to attack. David Silva will slot into the number 10 role and look to prop the side up with his playmaking abilities.

Spain's frontline will see football's eternal bad-boy Diego Costa being flanked by Isco on the left and Lucas Vazquez on the right.

Backed by a supremely talented bench, consisting of the likes of Marco Asensio and Koke, Spain will go into the game all guns blazing, and will look to settle for nothing short of all 3 points.

Spain XI and Formation

Spain's Predicted Starting XI vs Morocco

Spain and Morocco have faced each other just twice in the past, with the Spaniards emerging victorious on both occasions.

Hierro and co. will look to keep their record against the Moroccans intact and finish the group in first place so as to face whichever team finishes second in Group B - either Russia or Uruguay in the round of 16.

