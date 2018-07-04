World Cup 2018 standings remain the same after group stage and after the 1/8 finals

I have made an interesting ranking of the teams after the group stage of the Football World Cup in Russia 2018. The teams that continued with full points were 3 - Belgium, Uruguay and Croatia. La Celeste was the team that has not allowed any goals in the first round.

Top 8 teams after the group stage of the World Cup won their matches and got to the quarter-finals.

The draw for the second round amazingly didn't put any of the top 8 teams against each other. And more interesting - all of them made it to the next round!

Brazil was the only team that won their game in the pre-quarterfinals with more than 1 goal difference. France, Belgium, Uruguay and Sweden won 4-3, 3-2, 2-1 and 1-0 respectively. Penalties helped England, Russia and Croatia to get into the next round.

Standings after the second round of the World Cup in Russia 2018

Belgium continued to impress and to score 3 goals per match. Japan took all sympathies by the way they played. Their fans were on the news, as after the game they cleaned up their part of the stadium, leaving not a single garbage on the stand.

From now on, on the top part of the scheme we have Belgium, Uruguay, Brazil and France conquering for a place in the final. Only one of these teams can reach to the final match of the World Cup this year. In 4 matches until now, no one of them have lost, so we can expect a really hard battle in the next two rounds.

The other finalist will be picked from England, Sweden, Russia and Croatia. The three lions are favourites this time, but we saw a really strong performance from Croatia. Sweden surprised many people, reaching the first place in a group with Mexico and Germany. And, of course, you can never underestimate the hosts of the tournament. Russia already won against one world champion in a match, that Spain made 1091 passes between their players.

The best is about to come. I will stand with my opinion that Belgium are favourites. But in the next matches, I am sure that we will see amazing performances. It's just that there's no more time to waste and everyone must play at 100%.