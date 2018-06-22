World Cup 2018: Switzerland Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Serbia

Will Switzerland use the same starting lineup that drew with Brazil in their second World Cup Group E encounter?

Will Switzerland have the same starting lineup they used against Brazil?

Switzerland's 2018 World Cup did not get off to a perfect start but they will be happy to have held a very talented Brazil side to a 1-1 draw. Group E is nicely poised ahead of the second round of games with Serbia on top of the table with three points after their 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Serbia vs Switzerland promises to be an exciting encounter. The two European sides will lock horns at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on Friday night. What gives them an advantage is that the game between Brazil and Costa Rica takes place before theirs so they will know the possible qualification scenarios beforehand.

"They have quality throughout, great individual players," said Serbia's Nemanja Matic the day before the game. "We expect a hellish game but we're ready for anything."

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic is also confident ahead of the clash, claiming there are always doubts before the first game of the tournament.

“We can’t just play physically," Petkovic said before the game. "We also have to run more than our opponent and that’s what we did against Brazil,” assured Petkovic. “We have to play our good football. We want to try to keep up the pace for 90 minutes.”

Serbia have the upper hand in the group after captain Aleksandar Kolarov scored from a free-kick against Costa Rica. But can they beat this Swiss side?

How will Switzerland line up against Serbia?

Vladimir Petkovic is confident ahead of Switzerland's second game

Petkovic will most likely go with the same lineup he used against Brazil. The only doubt is veteran Valon Behrami - one of few players who is playing in his fourth World Cup - who suffered a knock in the first game but should be fit to start today.

Also read: 9 Players Playing in their Fourth World Cup and One Playing his Fifth

Yann Sommer will continue in goal with Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji in central defence. Stephan Lichtsteiner will play at right-back while left-back Ricardo Rodriguez will continue to patrol the left-flank.

The double pivot in central midfield will see Valon Behrami and Granit Xhaka behind Blerim Dzemaili in attacking midfield. On either side of Dzemaili will be Xherdan Shaqiri and Steven Zuber. Haris Seferovic will lead the line again as the centre-forward.

Switzerland XI and Formation

Switzerland's probable lineup vs Serbia

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed starting lineups when they are announced.

