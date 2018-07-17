World Cup 2018: Team of the tournament

So France lifts their second World Cup, twenty years after Zidane took French to glory land and that is the culmination of an excellent World Cup, one of the best ever played.

The drama, upsets and goals made it a brilliant competition watched carefully by billions around the world.

There were a few standout players who delivered when it mattered for their country. they turned up on the world's biggest stage and did their country proud.

There were many big-name players who did not perform while there were some unknown gems that were unearthed and that is what makes the World Cup so special.

So without further ado, let's discuss the team of the World Cup.( 4-2-3-1 formation)

GK - Thibaut Courtois

Courtois was brilliant especially against Brazil

In goal, FIFA got it absolutely right. Thibaut Courtois had a brilliant World Cup and the standout game for me was the Brazil game.

Stop after stop, it felt like Brazil were up against a wall. His last minute acrobatic save of Neymar was one of the saves of the tournament, it was only fitting that he was able to end his tournament with a clean sheet against England.

His huge frame can intimidate any striker and there is no doubt that he is top five in the world.

One wonders how long Chelsea will be able to keep him especially with Real Madrid lurking around but nevertheless, he's had a brilliant tournament and although there was very very close competition between him and Pickford, he was rightly given the Golden Glove.

Lloris probably could have claimed it but for his howler in the final but the right choice was eventually made.

Special Mention - Must go to Jordan Pickford, who has become an English hero becoming the first man to win a penalty shootout for England at a World Cup. He made fantastic saves in the game against Sweden as well. He has many years to go and can become a mainstay of this English team. His save against Belgium in the third-place game was also fantastic. Daniel Subasic and Hugo Lloris were the other standout keepers but Lloris had a howler in the final while Subasic did not provide many saves in open play.

