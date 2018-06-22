World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from France v Peru

A look at the best and the worst players from the France v Peru match in Group C.

Ishu Roy CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 02:15 IST 500 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Onwards and Upwards

Kylian Mbappe stole the show when he became the youngest player to score for France at a major tournament, at the mere age of 19. He also is the first teenager to score in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. His goal was enough to see the Frenchmen through to the last-16, along with Russia and Uruguay.

On the other side of the story, another team that fairly impressed has to hit the exit doors. Peru registered over 26 shots in their two games so far, but never found the back of the net.

They started the game with intensity, bringing their wingers into play and pushing the opposition defence further back.

However, France had the better chances in the half, with Griezmann testing the keeper off a sweetly-hit volley, Giroud asking questions and Varane leaping excellently well only to guide a header wide.

Probably inspired by a half-time pep talk from Ricardo Gareca, the Peruvians knocked France off their perch many a time in the second half, with little or no product more often than not. The final 45 minutes were played at a feverish, ferocious pace, with both sides bringing their quicker footballers into action.

In fact, captain Paolo Guerrero tested his opposite number once, which was one of the few realistic chances his side had on goal. The South Americans didn't have luck on their side either, as Pedro Aquino struck the outside of the post.

Although they weren't in top gear, Didier Deschamps' troops held on to claim three points.

Without further wait, let's look at the 5 best and worst players from the Group C clash between France and Peru

#5 Best: Olivier Giroud

A colossal figure upfront

In their first game, France were off-colour, to say the least. With loads of movement but little threat from the center, they scraped past the Aussies last time out to open their account in this World Cup.

This time around, they started with Olivier Giroud up front. Not only did he carve out a fantastic game for himself, but also added value and importance to the balance of this side. He offered his side a target man, a focal point in himself.

Giroud almost held everything that was played to him, with the right amalgamation of strength, ball control and composure.

Every touch of his was subtle and inch-perfect. He linked up beautifully with Mbappe and Griezmann, playing a couple of flicks inside the box, cushioning the ball for them to take a strike or laying them off.

It also looked as though it was the fastest we have witnessed Giroud play, as he turned sharply, got his shots away quickly and found space in dangerous areas.

Olivier Giroud's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. Peru:



35 touches

22 passes

5 aerial duels won

3 chances created

2 tackles won

1 clearance

1 take-on completed

1 shot



Created more chances than any other player on the pitch. 💪 pic.twitter.com/DqZGlU9djv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 21, 2018