World Cup 2018: The best player from each group so far

A look at the best players from every group, as every team has completed playing their first match of the 2018 World Cup

Shyam Kamal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 03:26 IST 2.68K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo's hat-trick was certainly the best performance in the first round of fixtures

As every group has completed their first round of fixtures in the FIFA World Cup 2018, there has been quite a few surprises for us. Some high-profile names have been a no-show, some unlikely stars have risen up, and some have performed to their hype.

The first round saw some favorites being upset by the minnows, some dark horses fulfilled their billing, and Germany was the only big one to bite the dust. However, two more matches lie in store for every one of them, and fortunes can change quickly around here.

That said, here is a look at the best players from every group at the end of the first match-week in Russia. Since there can only be one best player, there might be quite some selections you disagree with. Where is the fun in not ruffling a few feathers though?

Group A

The rising star of Russian football was easily the best player on the pitch, and in the group

Group A saw two straight victories, and there were only three names even in consideration - Golovin, Cheryshev, and Gimenez. But by virtue of being the better player when the stats were taken out of consideration, I am going with Aleksandr Golovin on this one.

One yellow card, one goal, and two assists were what Golovin delivered in the opener - a match some people (including me) thought Saudi Arabia could have a chance in. Turns out that the Saudi are all bark and no bite, as Golovin ripped through them like a knife through hot butter.

At 22, Golovin already has everything going for him. He has the pace, the brains and he has the passing range that makes the best use of both of those talents. He might be a little hot-headed as we witnessed from his card, but the positives massively overshadow the minor infringements he commits from time to time.