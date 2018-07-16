World Cup 2018: Top 10 Managers of the tournament

Abhyudaya Tyagi

Dalic and Croatia were impressive this World Cup

As we the World Cup comes to an end, it is pertinent to look back at the tournament and see the impact of managers.

There is always been an argument that managers are less important in international football than club football simply because of how little time they have to mold their teams.

Regardless of the merits of that argument, managers continue to be incredibly important to their sides.

Just look at the finalists: France arguably have the best attacking talent in the competition, but they have also become a defensive juggernaut due to Didier Deschamps.

Meanwhile, Croatia has gone from almost not qualifying to the World Cup final since Zlatko Dalic has taken over.

It should be noted that these managers are ranked by their performance in their World Cup, not their entire careers.

Thus the likes of Joachim Low, Tite and Carlos Queiroz (all all-time great managers) are excluded. So who have been the best managers in this World Cup?

#10 Aliou Cisse

Cisse managed to use his talents at his disposal in an intelligent manner that allowed them to flourish

The only manager on this list whose team did not progress past the group-stages, Aliou Cisse just edged out the likes of Carlos Queiroz and Gernot Rohr.

Cisse had quite a talented team at his disposal with Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane. Yet, Cisse managed to use his talents at his disposal in an intelligent manner that allowed them to flourish.

In their first game, Senegal was not favoured against a Poland team that featured one of the best strikers in the world: Robert Lewandowski.

Yet, Cisse still decided to go with a very attacking 4-4-2, which included two pure wingers (Ismalia Sarr and Mane) in midfield. The formation worked perfectly, as Senegal created far better chances despite only having 39% of the possession.

Cisse was also brilliant in the game against Japan as Senegal were easily the better team, dominating the game throughout.

While Japan managed to snatch a draw due to some panicked defending, Cisse’s tactical acumen was clear.

Senegal then exited the tournament through the most heart-breaking fashion as a Yerry Mina header sealed Colombia’s win. While they were tied with Japan in both points and goal difference, Senegal was eliminated because of a poor fair play record.

Despite this rather unfair situation, Cisse stayed classy. Overall, his impressive tactics and excellent man-management. bring him to 10th on this list.