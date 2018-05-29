World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could return as Champions

Could Manchester United have a World Champion in their ranks come the 2018-19 season?

Anirudh Menon FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 15:24 IST

Jose Mourinho will be hoping his charges have a good World Cup and bring back that momentum

The World Cup is almost upon us, the greatest sporting tournament on the planet... and when that juggernaut comes rolling across once every four years everything takes a backseat.

With Russia 2018 less than a month away, we're taking a look at the potential game-changers, and World Cup winners, from each major club.

Shambhu Ajith's worked his magic on the Chelsea squad already... so here's my bit with the Manchester United lot.

United will have quite a lot of superstars strutting their stuff for their national team - Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, and Phil Jones for England... Marcos Rojo for Argentina...

#3 Romelu Lukaku - Belgium

Romelu Lukaku has been in stunning form for Belgium

As per FIFA, Romelu Lukaku has 28 international goals, 2 behind the national record, but that's only because they disqualified a hattrick he smacked in against Luxembourg in 2014 because then-coach Marc Wilmots had made seven changes, instead of the permitted six.

But while this confusion of whether or not Lukaku has broken the national goalscoring record still reigns, what's beyond doubt is that the big man is Belgium's spearhead this World Cup... the pointy tip of a very potent spear made up of some of the best midfielders (attacking and central) in the game right now.

Roberto Martinez is a good cup manager - Hello, Wigan Athletic - and the underrated Spaniard is in prime position to drive the hitherto underperforming Red Devils to ultimate glory. In this quest, Lukaku will be of prime importance, and Manchester United will be hoping he has a good World Cup - and returns to England carrying that momentum in for the next season