World Cup 2018: Top 3 Chelsea players who could return as Champions

We take a look at 3 Chelsea players who have the best chance of returning to Stamford Bridge as a World Cup winner

Kante will be crucial to France's chances at the World Cup

Chelsea have had a rather forgettable season as the defending Premier League champions and ended their campaign without qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. However, they got the better of Manchester United in the FA Cup final and signed off on a positive note.

There are several reasons that propelled Chelsea towards an underwhelming season ranging from the abysmal form of new signings to Antonio Conte's disagreements with the board. Chelsea, however, still possess a group of players who are world beaters in their own right.

With several of their players making it to the squads of their respective national teams for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, there's a good chance that Chelsea will welcome back a champion after the season break.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 3 Chelsea players who could return as Champions from Russia:

#3 N'Golo Kante- France

There are very few players in world football who does as much work on the ground as the French defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante. Kante was instrumental in Leicester's and Chelsea's title-winning campaigns and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in all of Europe.

He never gives up on the football field and is constantly on the run to cut down passing lanes and minimize the space available to the opposition. For France, Kante will be playing alongside the likes of Paul Pogba, Steven N'Zonzi, Matuidi and Tolisso. Kante will complement their strengths and is all set to be a regular feature for France in Russia.

Though he's a tad bit weak when it comes to aerial duels, Kante makes up for it with timely interceptions and excellent tackling abilities.

Kante is also not afraid to test the goalkeeper from range. Though he is not big on scoring goals, Kante earns his bread by preventing the opposition from scoring.

Given the abundance of talent in the France national team, it will not be a surprise if Les Bleus go on to win the biggest prize of them all this year.