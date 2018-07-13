Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball

Muhaiminul Islam Rukshat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    13 Jul 2018, 18:19 IST

While it's nearly the end of the greatest competition on the planet, speculations still follow on who might be the Golden Ball winner at the FIFA World Cup 2018. While many obvious choices failed to shine, many others stepped up to the spotlight.

Some may have revived their career while some have announced their arrival on the grandest stage of them all. But some of them shone better than the rest. Those few might just be the best player of the World Cup.

So, without further delay, these are my top 5 picks for the Golden Ball winner.

#5 Eden Hazard

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Eden Hazard

At number 5, we have the Belgian forward Eden Hazard.

He has done what was expected from him. He has scored a couple of goals and assists. But that alone doesn't justify the reason for him to be in this list.

He has kept the defenders busy whenever the ball has been passed on to him. He has also given out chances to his teammates to go up in attack whenever he was given the ball as the defenders were more likely to target him.

Hazard had 5 shots on target among the 15 he had taken so far. Adding on, he has played 428 minutes and gave out 174 successful passes. He has also covered a total of 28.97 mile on foot.

FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football France Football Luka Modric Antoine Griezmann
