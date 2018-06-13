World Cup 2018: Top 5 European midfielders to watch out for

Here we have five European midfielders who will make an impact in Russia

José Quintero CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 13:46 IST 1.86K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Germany v Saudi Arabia - International Friendly

There are many players who can be determinants in the results of football games, and the midfielders are without a doubt an essential part for the success of their teams.

In Europe, there are a lot of midfielders capable to lead a world-class team, but only a few of them are really difference makers on the field.

A complete midfielder is not only a player who can score, but also make an impact defensively and controls the game when their team is in a hurry.

Those players who are mentally tough can dominate all aspects of the game, although, a midfield can control the result of the game if they create chances for teammates, complete accurate long passes and provides serenity to the squad.

In the World Cup history, any country has lifted the trophy without the help of the midfielders. Some can be good, others can be extremely outstanding, but the midfielder position is undoubtedly an essential part of any team.

Here is a list of 5 midfielders to watch out for in Russia 2018:

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Belgium v Costa Rica -International Friendly

When in doubt, give the ball to Kevin de Bruyne, he makes everything looks easy when he is playing.

The 26-year-old Belgian always knows which is the correct space to make a pass and find the forwards, but in many cases a goalscorer too.

The Belgian scored 12 goals with Manchester City across all completions this season and led the English Premier Leagues in assists (16), through balls (41), and crosses (248).

He finished the season with 83% passing accuracy, delivering 69% forward passes and 2,399 completed passes, according to Squawka.

He is a phenomenal playmaker and ended the 2017/18 Premier League season with 104 total chances created.

He is ready now to lead his national team to their first ever World Cup trophy and this must be the year the "Red Devils" reach the peak of the world.

In the 2014 tournament, a young Belgian team arrived at the Quarter-finals run and failed 1-0 to Argentina.

De Bruyne is aware of his responsibility with Belgium and shouldn't let this chance go out.

He has 14 goals in 62 international caps.

Avg. Pass length: 18 meters.