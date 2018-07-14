Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top 5 Goals so far

Harsha Vardhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
603   //    14 Jul 2018, 10:40 IST

After 62 matches and 2 more matches to go, a total of 161 goals have been scored, out of which 21 have come from the penalty spot, 123 open play goals, 27 set piece goals. This World Cup has witnessed the most penalty goals before the knockouts it is clearly evident that VAR has played it's part here. The FIFA World Cup 2018 has produced some stunning goals which might help you remember all your life. Looking at some of the eye-catching and scintillating strikes so far.

We have created a slideshow of five goals, it is not easy to choose only five and their ranking might spark some debate. But rankings have been done on complete analysis of how important the goal for the team, at what time it is scored (dying minutes qualifying goals give goosebumps), how difficult it is to execute, outside the box and difficult angle goals are tough to score, which adds to the greatness.

A few notable mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick vs. Spain, Jesse Lingard's goal vs. Panama, Toni Kroos's goal vs. Sweden, Kieran Trippier's free-kick vs. Croatia, Denis Cheryshev's goal vs. Croatia, Luka Modric's goal vs. Argentina, Denis Cheryshev's second goal vs. Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at top 5 goals:

#5 Ricardo Quaresma - Portugal V Iran

Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It was 0-0 until 45 minutes then this happened at the end of the first half. Ricardo Quaresma's strike right at the end of halftime gave Portugal the lead over Iran. He exchanged a quick one-two with Adrien Silva just outside the right side of the box and unleashed a rocket from outside the boot that had flown past a diving Iranian keeper.

An unlikely hero whose gorgeous strike gave Portugal a crucial point that enabled them to reach the knockout stage.



Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football France Football Nacho Fernandez Philippe Coutinho Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 players that decided the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Each Quarter-Finalist's Major Weakness
RELATED STORY
5 most high-profile penalty misses in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 prime candidates for the Golden Ball...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Predicting the Round of 16 Matches
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams who can practically field two...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 awards given out at the end of the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 formations used at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us