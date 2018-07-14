World Cup 2018: Top 5 Goals so far

Harsha Vardhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 603 // 14 Jul 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After 62 matches and 2 more matches to go, a total of 161 goals have been scored, out of which 21 have come from the penalty spot, 123 open play goals, 27 set piece goals. This World Cup has witnessed the most penalty goals before the knockouts it is clearly evident that VAR has played it's part here. The FIFA World Cup 2018 has produced some stunning goals which might help you remember all your life. Looking at some of the eye-catching and scintillating strikes so far.

We have created a slideshow of five goals, it is not easy to choose only five and their ranking might spark some debate. But rankings have been done on complete analysis of how important the goal for the team, at what time it is scored (dying minutes qualifying goals give goosebumps), how difficult it is to execute, outside the box and difficult angle goals are tough to score, which adds to the greatness.

A few notable mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick vs. Spain, Jesse Lingard's goal vs. Panama, Toni Kroos's goal vs. Sweden, Kieran Trippier's free-kick vs. Croatia, Denis Cheryshev's goal vs. Croatia, Luka Modric's goal vs. Argentina, Denis Cheryshev's second goal vs. Saudi Arabia.

Take a look at top 5 goals:

#5 Ricardo Quaresma - Portugal V Iran

Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It was 0-0 until 45 minutes then this happened at the end of the first half. Ricardo Quaresma's strike right at the end of halftime gave Portugal the lead over Iran. He exchanged a quick one-two with Adrien Silva just outside the right side of the box and unleashed a rocket from outside the boot that had flown past a diving Iranian keeper.

An unlikely hero whose gorgeous strike gave Portugal a crucial point that enabled them to reach the knockout stage.