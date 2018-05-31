World Cup 2018: Top Barcelona players who could return as champions

Could Barcelona have a World Champion in their ranks come the 2018-19 season?

Barcelona won the La Liga title with ease

Barcelona had a near perfect campaign in the La Liga. They missed out on the Invincibles tag by a whisker after conceding defeat in their last match of the season against Levante. Some of their players have been in top form throughout the season and are expected to kick on in the same vein and have a successful World Cup campaign in Russia.

As we all know, Barcelona houses some of the hottest talents in football right now and several of them will fancy their chances of winning the World Cup this term with their respective national teams.

La Blaugrana have an array of stars going to Russia to play in the grandest stage of them all. Almost all of their first team stars are ready to set the tournament alight and we take a look at the players who stand the best chance of returning to the Camp Nou as World Champions.

#3 Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba- Spain

Iniesta, Alba and Busquets in training

Spain are one of the favourites to go the distance this time around and if you look at the talent at their disposal, you'd agree. After a forgettable 2014 campaign, La Furia Roja will pull out all stops to ensure that they make the most of it this time around.

Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have been in great form this season. Pique has been a brick wall in defence and has come into his own after seeming to lose his touch a bit towards the end of last season.

Alba, who absolutely relishes the freedom he's got on the left flank following the departure of Neymar will try to do the same for the national team that is packed with central midfielders.

Don Andres doesn't need an introduction and let us all hope that his final World Cup will be replete with moments that are as glorious as his career. He will also have the ever-reliable Sergio Busquets operating behind him and it is safe to say that Spain has the silk and the steel to boss the midfield realms in the World Cup.

This could very well be Spain's year.