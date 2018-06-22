World Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Croatia beat Argentina

Here's how Twitter reacted to the humdinger of a match that was Argentina vs Croatia.

Modric celebrating his goal

The World Cup is as good as over for Lionel Messi and Argentina thanks to an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Croatia, who played another fantastic match in this World Cup. Thanks to goals from Rebic, Modric and Rakitic, Croatia qualifies for the knockout stages only for the second time in their history as an independent nation.

In the first half both teams had good chances to take the lead. Enzo Pérez had an open goal in front of him but could not get the ball into the net. Moments later Mandzukic had a great chance to give Croatia the lead but could only head the ball wide.

The game went into halftime 0-0. The most interesting stat of the first half was that the amount of fouls committed by both teams was almost 3 times the total shots taken.

This was Messi's chance to step up and give a reply to Ronaldo's blistering start to the World Cup so far. But he failed to make an impact as can be said for most of the Argentine players.

Th only Argentine who had a meaningful contribution to the scoreline was Willy Caballero whose mistake lead to the first goal. Paulo Dybala got his World Cup debut when he came on for Enzo Pérez in the 68th minute. But even he could not make an impact on the game.

Croatia's Modric extended their lead in the 80th minute with an absolute peach of a goal. His goal had shades of the goal he scored against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Rakitic made it 3-0 in injury time to add insult to injury for Argentina. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic lead the team from the front and got a goal apiece to show for it on the night. As expected, twitter went crazy. Without further ado, here are the best tweets.

Diego Maradona before the Argentina game vs after the Argentina game. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zwgJgJzkQe — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2018

There are five coaches born in Argentina competing in # Russia2018⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ (Pizzi 🇸🇦, Gareca 🇵🇪, Cúper 🇪🇬, Pékerman 🇨🇴 and Sampaoli 🇦🇷) and still have not won any: 1 draw (from Sampaoli against Iceland #ISL ) and 8 losses in 9 matches. — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) June 21, 2018

Let’s take a break from the Argentina criticism for a second, and take a second to praise the best player on the pitch.



Luka Modrić is one of the greatest midfielders in the history of football, and deserves to be treated as such. Cherish every single second of his magic. — Breaking The Lines (@BTLvid) June 21, 2018

Croatia's got next. 🇭🇷



With their win over Argentina, they become the first team to advance out of group D. pic.twitter.com/PsBWlqmpRp — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 21, 2018

Messi when he sees Caballero in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/rykVfdAbew — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 21, 2018

Lets forget about Messi..



LET'S APPRECIATE THE REAL GOAT!



Luka Modric 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0izHWPOkud — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 21, 2018

Luka Modrić's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #ARG:



100% take-ons completed (2/2)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

100% tackles won (2/2)

62 touches

42 passes

3 interceptions

2 chances created

2 shots

1 goal



World class. pic.twitter.com/pmJP87BYxZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 21, 2018

Awesome to watch Croatia with midfield mastermind Luka Modric beat Argentina. I only have one question, why does Maradona need TWO watches?!! 😂😂😂#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/u5F95qsufo — Simon Bardh (@BardhSimon) June 21, 2018

Real Madrid players at the #WorldCup:



• Cristiano Ronaldo (4 Goals)

• Luka Modric (2 Goals)

• Nacho (1 Goal)

• Mateo Kovacic (1 Assist) pic.twitter.com/uiDo23Ttww — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) June 21, 2018

Modric and Rakitic best midfield pairing in the tournament 🔥 — Dominic Iorfa (@DominicIorfa) June 21, 2018

Messi making a call to put Rakitic on the transfer list for not passing the ball to him pic.twitter.com/7Tg6VG9Ajr — Moe (@MoeAlayan) June 21, 2018