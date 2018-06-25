World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Arsenal target Lucas Torreira's performance
Lucas Torreira put up an exceptional performance against Russia. Here is how everyone became excited about him.
The 22-year-old started his first World Cup match against the host nation, Russia, in their last group stage match. Previously, he came on as a substitute in the fixture against Egypt, showcasing his talents for just three short minutes. Even though it was his very first World Cup start, the Uruguayan looked dominant in the midfield and comfortable alongside his team-mates.
In recent weeks, Torreira has been linked to a move to Arsenal in the summer. The player is set to join the Gunners after the competition ends. Rumours have said that the defensive midfielder had signed a contract and undergone his medical while in Russia.
Arsenal's new manager, Unai Emery, is extremely keen on signing the youngster who could play alongside Granit Xhaka next season.
His corner kick played a crucial role in Uruguay's second goal against Russia. Throughout the match, he exerted lots of pressure on Russia's midfielders and made himself look big in the heart of the midfield despite his petite stature. In La Celeste's first two Group A matches, they struggled to find fluency and accuracy in their game. With the Sampdoria man in action, he made Uruguay seem especially strong.
Torreira had been able to control the ball well at his feet, dictate the play from deep, and giving the defenders all sorts of trouble when he pushes forward. He is the player that many Arsenal fans have been raving for years. With everything pointing towards the announcement that he has signed for Arsenal, fans have gotten extremely excited about his prospects in the Premier League.
Not only has he gained huge attention from Arsenal fans, he has also earnt huge respect from his home fans who yearn for him to start every match for Uruguay. The English fans surely must be hoping that Torreira has indeed signed for the club, else it would be a huge disappointment. Here is how Twitter reacted to Torreira's first start in the World Cup.