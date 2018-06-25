World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Arsenal target Lucas Torreira's performance

Lucas Torreira put up an exceptional performance against Russia. Here is how everyone became excited about him.

Torreira started his first World Cup game against Russia

The 22-year-old started his first World Cup match against the host nation, Russia, in their last group stage match. Previously, he came on as a substitute in the fixture against Egypt, showcasing his talents for just three short minutes. Even though it was his very first World Cup start, the Uruguayan looked dominant in the midfield and comfortable alongside his team-mates.

In recent weeks, Torreira has been linked to a move to Arsenal in the summer. The player is set to join the Gunners after the competition ends. Rumours have said that the defensive midfielder had signed a contract and undergone his medical while in Russia.

Arsenal's new manager, Unai Emery, is extremely keen on signing the youngster who could play alongside Granit Xhaka next season.

His corner kick played a crucial role in Uruguay's second goal against Russia. Throughout the match, he exerted lots of pressure on Russia's midfielders and made himself look big in the heart of the midfield despite his petite stature. In La Celeste's first two Group A matches, they struggled to find fluency and accuracy in their game. With the Sampdoria man in action, he made Uruguay seem especially strong.

Torreira had been able to control the ball well at his feet, dictate the play from deep, and giving the defenders all sorts of trouble when he pushes forward. He is the player that many Arsenal fans have been raving for years. With everything pointing towards the announcement that he has signed for Arsenal, fans have gotten extremely excited about his prospects in the Premier League.

Not only has he gained huge attention from Arsenal fans, he has also earnt huge respect from his home fans who yearn for him to start every match for Uruguay. The English fans surely must be hoping that Torreira has indeed signed for the club, else it would be a huge disappointment. Here is how Twitter reacted to Torreira's first start in the World Cup.

Lucas Torreira excellent so far. Has suffocated Russia when they’ve been in possession. He’s improved the shape of Uruguay too, allowing full-backs to bomb on. — Tom Marshall-Bailey (@TomMarshall_B) June 25, 2018

Uruguay looking much better with Lucas Torreira in the team is it 👀 — Реальная власть (@RealPower85) June 25, 2018

Torreira looks like a fan favourite already.... Can be our kante. — GoonAFC (@GunnerAB10) June 25, 2018

Torreira looks absolute quality, he’s suffocating the Russian attack which is allowing the Uruguay full backs to push on, we have needed someone like this for ages. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) June 25, 2018

Torreira bossing it thus far. — Dean (@ArsenalNexus) June 25, 2018

Torreira covers the ground so quickly. Can't believe we got him so easily. Will give much needed protection midfield. The kind of player we were after for a long time. Can't wait to see him play in Arsenal colours — Bernd Toast (@Cechque) June 25, 2018

Torreira is playing extremely well.

He seems to be everywhere on the pitch!

He protects the back 4 so well. — In Southgate we trust (@JackTheGooner) June 25, 2018

One thing you realize about Torreira is how good in the positional game he is, always is where he needs to be. Not as easy as it seems. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) June 25, 2018

Torreira will start every game for Uruguay from now on. Monstrous first half. — Charlie (@DeadlyOzil) June 25, 2018

Ramsey, Xhaka and Torreira.



Three players with three different qualities.



Our midfield will be at next level this season. — Arsene❤️ (@vp_afc) June 25, 2018

Torreira been solid can’t wait to see him in an Arsenal shirt — john 🇫🇷 (@Griezyesque) June 25, 2018

Another thing I am seeing from Torreira - he doesn't get disconnected from his back line. Doesn't bomb forward aimlessly. Also I like his passing. Its smart. Simple and doesn't look like he is trying to force the ball out of his feet. — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) June 25, 2018

#AFC | What I really like about Torreira is his energy and desire to win the ball. He covers so much on the pitch and that's what we've needed at Arsenal for a long time.



Really impressed with his performance so far. He's winning every battle against 6'4 Dzyuba. — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) June 25, 2018

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka looks very interesting partnership this upcoming season. @Arsenal Will be very tough team. #URURUS #FifaWorldCup2018 — Banele Zulu (@BaneleCMoZulu) June 25, 2018

Torreira’s off the ball movement has been spot on, tidy with the ball too. Very promising. — Joe (@RedAndWhite11) June 25, 2018

Torreira has been very good. We've finally got a proper DM 🙌 — Paul 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GoonerPaulG) June 25, 2018

2-0 Uruguay. Looking better. Enjoy Bentancur up the pitch. Torreira will not move from starting lineup for the rest of the tournament — Martin da Cruz (@martindacruz_) June 25, 2018

Vecino and Torreira both have more than 90.9% pass completion so far against Russia. Impressive duo. #URU #RUS #WorldCup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 25, 2018

Lucas Torreira is a tidier DM than Xhaka is and he's more combative than the latter, a good buy for Arsenal. @MrDtAFC @ltarsenal @RealSOK_ — Ozurumba Anthony (@tonerobaba6) June 25, 2018

Starting to see the comparison of Torreira and verratti , there both like little pit bulls when they don’t have the ball then very calm And calculated with it. He will be a great addition to arsenal #AFC #Arsenal #URU #URURUS — Josh scrivener (@Joshscriv1991) June 25, 2018

Really liking the look of Torreira so far. Has lungs like Rooney/Tevez and runs around tirelessly trying to win the ball at every opportunity. #Arsenal #AFC #URURUS — Imran Ahmed (@ImranMosby) June 25, 2018