World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Uruguay edge past Portugal
The second knockout tie between Uruguay and Portugal saw the former triumph over the latter with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.
With only 7 minutes on the clock, Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for La Celeste with a beautiful header from Luis Suarez's cross. In reply, Pepe put Portugal level with his header in the 55th minute of the match.
Nevertheless, Cavani made sure that the elation did not last too long as he pulled off an aesthetic curler into the bottom right corner just after 7 minutes of the equalizer. This means that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now out of the World Cup.
Consequently, Uruguay will now face France in the quarter-finals.
