World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Uruguay edge past Portugal

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor // 01 Jul 2018, 01:37 IST

The second knockout tie between Uruguay and Portugal saw the former triumph over the latter with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.

With only 7 minutes on the clock, Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for La Celeste with a beautiful header from Luis Suarez's cross. In reply, Pepe put Portugal level with his header in the 55th minute of the match.

Nevertheless, Cavani made sure that the elation did not last too long as he pulled off an aesthetic curler into the bottom right corner just after 7 minutes of the equalizer. This means that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now out of the World Cup.

Consequently, Uruguay will now face France in the quarter-finals.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the clash.

My Friend, a diehard Ronaldo fan bet his entire June salary on Portugal #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/UVzIP3xiY4 — Lérd Chigbọ ā (@itschigbo) June 30, 2018

Uruguay don’t get the credit they deserve, they produce incredible players yet only have a population of 3.5m, superb example to others. — Pilib De Brún (@Malachians) June 30, 2018

Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2018 #worldcup: pic.twitter.com/EMv1UmW47A — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 30, 2018

Yet another cracking watch. Loving this World Cup. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

Uruguay's collective spirit and fight and willingness to grind. Who would want to play this team? 🇺🇾 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 30, 2018

#URU have defeated a European team on European soil at the #WorldCup knockout stages for the first time since 1954, when they beat England 4-2.



They progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament for just the second time. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/5pOSRV9kDW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2018

Edinson Cavani's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #POR:



100% take-ons completed

75% tackle success

4 touches in opp. box

3 shots

2 shots on target

2 goals



El Matador steals the show. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/hcVmuW8Qtq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2018

Only three players have scored a goal with their right foot, left foot and head at the 2018 #WorldCup: #POR Cristiano Ronaldo#BEL Romelu Lukaku#URU Edinson Cavani



All-round goalscorers. pic.twitter.com/iHfwfezEkt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2018

It’s all over. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exit the World Cup on the same day.



No GOAT’s in the quarter-final’s...😞 #WorldCup — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 30, 2018

Uruguay defense is stronger than some relationship out here... #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/BtF6mkx7kd — Uncle Happy (@Madcool_U) June 30, 2018

When it’s the #WorldCup and the refs can’t be paid off like at Real Madrid 😂 pic.twitter.com/gqHyHXTZsU — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 30, 2018

16:45: Lionel Messi is knocked out of the #WorldCup

20:55: Cristiano Ronaldo is knocked out of the World Cup



Not a great day for GOATs. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YwUCIdiLgv — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 30, 2018

There it is! Cavani leads Uruguay to the Quarterfinal vs France ! — Juan “WorldCup” Direction (@JuanDirection58) June 30, 2018

Godin & Giminez could help steer this Uruguay team very far in this World Cup. — Ethan Payne (@Behzinga) June 30, 2018

Congratulations Uruguay. This is not a World Cup for goats. It is a #WorldCup for men! #NFFCShow — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 30, 2018

Uruguay is a properly coached team. Think they’ll get past France too. — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiazhamzath) June 30, 2018

Messi to Ronaldo at the Airport pic.twitter.com/OlyZDryYPV — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 30, 2018

Ronaldo helping injured Cavani in getting off the field ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cuXLaoQ3g0 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 30, 2018

Been waiting for this since they jammed their way through the Euro 2016 group stages without a single win.



HAHAHA RONALDO AND PORTUGAL ARE ELIMINATED!



Ah. That felt good. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 30, 2018

Portugal was cheated once again by VAR — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) June 30, 2018