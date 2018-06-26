Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Uruguay 3 - 0 Russia - 3 key moments

3 decisive moments as Uruguay defeated Russia 3-0

Adhitya Sekhar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 15:04 IST
45

In my preview of the final set of games in Group A, I had predicted a Russian victory. This prediction was based on the free-flowing football that Russia had played till then, and the holes that were evident in the Uruguayan midfield. However, Oscar Tabarez tweaked the formation for this game and the Russians could find no response as Uruguay coasted to a 3-0 victory. Here are 3 decisive moments that tilted the tie in Uruguay's favor and sealed their place at the top of the group.

1) 0' - Torreiro starts, Golovin doesn't

Both managers were trying to find the fine balance between resting key personnel for the knockouts and maintaining the winning momentum that their sides had developed. Both sides made 3 changes each, and two, in particular, stood out: Torreiro in for Uruguay and Golovin out for Russia.

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH33-URU-RUS
Half the battle won before a kick of the ball

Russia retained their 4231 formation but rested Aleksandr Golovin, opting to go instead with Aleksei Miranchuk. Golovin's link-up play with Cheryshev, in particular, was sorely missed as Miranchuk was unable to provide the creative spark expected from a number 10. The Russian offensive unit as a whole was a pale shadow of the attacking force that took them to the top of the goalscoring charts after two games.

Uruguay decided to change from a 442 formation to a 41212 formation, bringing Lucas Torreira into the side as a holding midfielder. The extra man in front of the center-backs afforded the full-backs more freedom to charge down the flanks, which eventually led to Russia losing a man later in the first half. In addition, the midfield trio of Torreira, Nandez, and Vecina were able to use their triangle shape to shackle Cheryshev, effectively nullifying the Russian attacking threat.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Uruguay Football Luis Suarez Igor Smolnikov
FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why Russia lost 3-0 to...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay 3-0 Russia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs Russia preview
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Uruguay thrashes host Russia 3-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Russia v...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia versus Uruguay - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Group A broken down
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group A
RELATED STORY
FIFA WC 2018: 3 Things that went right for Uruguay...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went Wrong for Egypt...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
74' AUS PER
0 - 2
 Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us