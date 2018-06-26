Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Uruguay 3-0 Russia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

Uruguay put Russia to the sword

Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 01:20 IST
791

Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Scorers:10th Mins - Luis Suarez (URU), 23rd Mins - Dennis Cheryshev (O.G), 90th Mins Edinson Cavani

Two weeks into the World Cup and the enthusiasm levels in Russia seem to be rise. Reports of overexposure to football have been highly exaggerated to say the least, given some of the football that has been on the show for the past 12 days.

Aided by the fact that the host nation, Russia has also embraced a thrilling and exuberant style means the locals are being entertained while at the same time exalting a national flavour to it. But this was a rude wake-up call, to say the least.

Uruguay buoyed by Luis Suarez was in full flow and the result spoke for itself. Russia though has to buckle up if they want to go further in the tournament. That said, there were enough talking points to keep everyone entertained.

#1.Luis Suarez on target again


Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Suarez scored again

A smart free-kick led to the Uruguayan opening the score for his side as he arrowed into the bottom corner to the keeper’s left. Igor Afinkeev should be miffed with himself as he allowed himself to be beaten at his near post. The wall was taken out of play by the grounded free-kick but that shouldn’t have prevented the Russian keeper from covering his post.

That said, Suarez enjoyed the outing and taking it upon himself to torment the Russian defence. The striker burst the bubble of the euphoric Samara stadium which was hosting the Russian football team for the first time.

And the goal came after an error from Russia as they played a careless backward pass which left the defence on its heels thus leading to a desperate foul by Iury Gazinsky on Rodrigo Bentancurs. Finding the ball in the sweetest of positions, the Uruguayan did what he does best as he planted the ball into the Russian net. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Uruguay Football Luis Suarez Edinson Cavani Luzhniki Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs Russia preview
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Uruguay thrashes host Russia 3-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Russia v...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia versus Uruguay - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why Russia lost 3-0 to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Group A broken down
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group A
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Russia beat Egypt
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us