Uruguay 3-0 Russia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

Uruguay put Russia to the sword

Sourav Saha SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 01:20 IST

Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Scorers:10th Mins - Luis Suarez (URU), 23rd Mins - Dennis Cheryshev (O.G), 90th Mins Edinson Cavani

Two weeks into the World Cup and the enthusiasm levels in Russia seem to be rise. Reports of overexposure to football have been highly exaggerated to say the least, given some of the football that has been on the show for the past 12 days.

Aided by the fact that the host nation, Russia has also embraced a thrilling and exuberant style means the locals are being entertained while at the same time exalting a national flavour to it. But this was a rude wake-up call, to say the least.

Uruguay buoyed by Luis Suarez was in full flow and the result spoke for itself. Russia though has to buckle up if they want to go further in the tournament. That said, there were enough talking points to keep everyone entertained.

#1.Luis Suarez on target again

Uruguay v Russia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Suarez scored again

A smart free-kick led to the Uruguayan opening the score for his side as he arrowed into the bottom corner to the keeper’s left. Igor Afinkeev should be miffed with himself as he allowed himself to be beaten at his near post. The wall was taken out of play by the grounded free-kick but that shouldn’t have prevented the Russian keeper from covering his post.

That said, Suarez enjoyed the outing and taking it upon himself to torment the Russian defence. The striker burst the bubble of the euphoric Samara stadium which was hosting the Russian football team for the first time.

And the goal came after an error from Russia as they played a careless backward pass which left the defence on its heels thus leading to a desperate foul by Iury Gazinsky on Rodrigo Bentancurs. Finding the ball in the sweetest of positions, the Uruguayan did what he does best as he planted the ball into the Russian net.