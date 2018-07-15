Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Uruguay - 3 Best Performers

Anirudh Menon
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
133   //    15 Jul 2018, 17:30 IST

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The two superstars - Cavani and Suarez - celebrate their victory over Portugal

All hail Oscar Tabarez. The Maestro has been in charge of this Uruguay national team for what feels like forever, and he and his side showcased the very best of their qualities in Russia this time around. Tough, tenacious, nigh on impregnable at the back - with a team of superstars that play with the commitment and enthusiasm of freshers... La Celeste deserves all our respect.

And for this, in an era of vicious scapegoating...

Here, we pick out the three best performers for the team this World Cup 2018:

Note - This is part of a series that evaluates the three best performers of all the sides to have progressed to the knockout stages of the World Cup; an achievement that is not often given the credit it deserves. While the intent is to have an objective selection and ranking process, it's quite natural that at times subjectivity creeps in. If you disagree - vehemently, or otherwise - with the names on this list, please feel free to jot down a top 3 of your own in the comments section below

#3 Jose Gimenez

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH57-URU-FRA
Jose Gimenez and Raphael Varane vie for the ball

The Atletico pairing of Jose Gimenez and captain Diego Godin were as they are for their club - strong, nigh-on unbeatable, intelligent... impressive. The captain goes down a bit in our estimation for his miss from two yards against France, while Gimenez was effective in the air in the opposition box (especially in the Group Stages) - and it's the younger partner who gets the nod here.

Gary Neville, amongst others, slammed Jimenez for breaking down in tears with seven minutes to go against France -- but the emotion, the passion, was undeniable, the intangible made tangible, his love for his nation, and his love for his team coming to the fore in the purest form.

