World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs France - 3 key battles to watch out for

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
901   //    06 Jul 2018, 11:45 IST

France v Australia: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
In their greatest test yet, France take on Uruguay for a place in the semis

We have finally reached the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 World Cup, and only 8 games stay between us and a new world champion. In the first of these games, Uruguay will take on France at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium.

Uruguay subdued Portugal 2-1 in their previous game, while France played out a high-octane 4-3 against Argentina in the RO16 to book their place in the next round. After a less than stellar group stage performance, the Argentina match has left French fans in high spirits.

On the other hand, Uruguay look just as steady at the back and are becoming more lethal by the minute up-front. With Cavani's fitness still kept under the lid, Uruguay need to come up with a game-plan soon to discuss their tactics.

There are a few individual players who will lock horns in this encounter, and the winner of these battles will take their teams a little closer to the eventual victory. Here's a look at 3 such battles:

#1 Diego Godin vs Antoine Griezmann

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Will Griezmann grace us with his trademark celebration, awful as it is?

In a case of club teammates becoming rivals on the international stage, Antoine Griezmann will have to first get past his friendly neighbour Diego Godin to put a dent into Uruguay's fate in the tournament.

Griezmann's share of goals have come from penalties, and he has had to take a step back offensively at the expense of other players. He has settled into a sort of a playmaker who commands the troops and dictates what position they should take up, instead of himself joining in the party up-front.

Diego Godin, however, sits at the heart of the Uruguayan defence that is as stingy as it is solid. They conceded no goal in the groups, and a lot of it was because of their centrebacks - and Godin in particular.

He has completely transformed as a player and brings to the national team the same solidarity as his Atletico Madrid days, and France will have a lot to do on their hands. Griezmann is also well aware of this, and a juicy encounter awaits.

Fun fact: Diego Godin is also the godfather for Antoine Griezmann and was a big part of why Griezmann chose to stay at Atletico. Tonight, however, no friendship bracelets will be respected.

